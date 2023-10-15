The latest Celebrating Kapiti magazine is out.

Magazine out

The 11th edition of the Celebrating Kāpiti magazine has hit the streets. The spring/summer edition features stories about the Ngā Manu Nature Reserve, the Sunday Cantina, Duncan’s Brewing Company, Montfoort, Sudbury, Kāpiti Hobbies, the Waikanae Community Market, the Tunapo Escape, Good Bitches Baking, and a Q&A with barber Andy Ross. Copies are being distributed around the district, and are available at the Kāpiti News office, 130 Kāpiti Rd, Paraparaumu.

Festive spirit

There will be a Christmas parade and festival at Southward Car Museum on Sunday December 10. “You can wave hello to Santa and marvel at the Christmas floats that will start parading at 11am,” the Kāpiti Coast District Council said in a press release. “Then join us behind the museum for a festival full of bouncy castles, food trucks, music, and Santa in his grotto. A free Christmas bus will depart from Paraparaumu Railway Station every 30 minutes to bring you to the event and back again. The first bus will depart at 10.30am for the parade. Thanks to our main sponsor Voyle & Co for helping us make this event possible.”

Council backs treaty

The Kāpiti Coast District Council has voted 6-5 to support a proposed global treaty to phase out coal, oil and gas production. It’s the first New Zealand authority to support the international campaign, joining Pacific nations and cities around the world, including London and Paris.

Easter trading

Mayor Janet Holborow said the Kāpiti Coast District Council had reviewed its Easter trading policy, as it is required to do every five years, and decided no change to the current policy was needed. “We consulted the community in June on whether we should renew, revoke, or amend the policy. We received 134 submissions with 74.6 per cent in favour of renewing it. This position was supported by council.” The policy doesn’t require shops to open, it just permits it. It’s up to shop owners to decide whether they want to open, and for staff to choose whether to work. “This decision simply allows things to continue as they have done for the past five years, providing choice for our community.” Easter Sunday is not a public holiday like Good Friday or Easter Monday, and Easter Saturday is a normal Saturday for shop trading rules. If the council doesn’t have a policy in place allowing shops to open, Easter Sunday would be treated as a “restricted trading day”, which would mean shops that do open could be fined by the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

Spring gala

The Raumati South School Spring Gala takes place on Saturday October 28 from 11am to 2pm. “We’ve got all your favourite stalls such as cakes, sweets, toys, books, clothing and plants,” the school said in a press release. “The food court is also shaping up well with barista coffee, candy floss, ice cream, hot chips, burgers, nachos and more to come. You’ll be well entertained through the day with the RSS Kapa Haka opening the festivities and plenty of local talent on stage. And if you’re feeling lucky, there are great prizes up for grabs on spin-the-wheel and a number of silent auctions including the fiercely competitive class auctions.”