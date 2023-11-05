Sir Jon Trimmer.

Paekākāriki has rallied to farewell a very special person who had been a key part of the community since the late 1970s.

A celebration of Sir Jon Trimmer’s life was held in St Peter’s Hall on Friday and was a “true community effort” for “an incredible individual”, said Kāpiti District Mayor Janet Holborow who led the service with Gwen Greenham.

Sir Jon, who was a key figure with the Royal New Zealand Ballet for over six decades, died aged 84 late last month after a battle with cancer.

The hall, while a fitting venue to hold the celebration, was too small for the number of people who wanted to attend so it was livestreamed around the world and at various venues including Te Raukura ki Kāpiti performing arts centre in Raumati Beach where Sir Jon was the patron and had a black-box theatre named after him.

Sir Jon’s sister, Coral Trimmer, remembered when she was 9, holding a baby in her arms, and 84 years later, holding the same “beautiful boy in my arms while he died”.

“It was such a pleasure and honour having Jon with us for the last six weeks of his life. He was in a lot of pain at times but not once did he complain. Every night we would kiss him and he would say he loved us so much. My heart is broken into a hundred pieces and yet I’m so happy he’s no longer suffering. And the moment that he died, when I held his head in my arms, there was a smile on his face. I had been talking about Mum and Dad, and my family, to Jon. He was unconscious with eyes closed, but I think he heard me.”

Coral played a solo rendition of Danny Boy on harmonica, and was joined by Greenham, Holborow, and Gilbert Haisman, for family song Blue Smoke.

Sir Jon Trimmer in full flight.

Nephew Andrew Marshall spoke about Sir Jon’s life starting in Petone, where he was born into a “madhouse of performing artists”.

“It would have been an amazing household to be in when growing up”.

Sir Jon became involved in ballet from an early age and by 1958, at the age of 18, was offered a role with the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

“From that moment on, Jon’s life and career was an amazing combination of travel and performing to every corner of New Zealand.”

There were stints with the Royal Ballet, Sadler’s Wells Ballet, Australian Ballet and Royal Danish Ballet but by the 1970s onwards, Sir Jon and his ballerina wife Jacqui, whom he was married to for 60 years, devoted themselves to the Royal New Zealand Ballet.

In 1999, Sir Jon was knighted for his services to ballet, and was Wellingtonian of the Year in 2009.

He spoke of the couple’s obsession with cats including the most famous of them all, Thomas.

“Thomas was an honourary member of the ballet and went everywhere with them.”

Sir Jon was an avid gardener too.

“We as kids found it enthralling to explore what can only be described as a giant fairy garden.”

Sir Jon was also “a very spiritual man deeply connected to nature”.

Another nephew, classical guitarist Matthew Marshall, played two pieces on the guitar — Nevicata (Snowfall) by Benvenuto Terzi, and Hymn to Love by Edith Piaf.

“As a musician, and someone who has worked in the arts for many years, Jon was an absolute inspiration to me when I was a student ... and helped me understand how to be an artist,” he noted.

Turid Revfeim and Anne Rouse-Sudell spoke about Sir Jon’s contribution to the arts.

Rouse-Sudell said while Sir Jon was known for his classical ballet, he was an accomplished actor too.

“The range of roles in which Jon excelled is mindblowing.

Sir Jon Trimmer in character mode.

“I can’t recall a dancer anywhere else in the world who has had such a long and outstanding career.”

Revfeim said, “Jonty taught us stagecraft, artistry, theatre etiquette and the professionalism needed to survive in this art form. Even as the star performer he was, he showed us the necessity to be humble. His attention to detail in every part of his preparation and performance meant he rarely made a mistake. He never got angry, was always extremely patient and made time for everybody. He simply touched so many people’s lives. Jonty was an absolute legend, a national treasure — ballet in New Zealand has everything to thank Jonty for.”

Other parts of the celebration included a song sung by a Paekākāriki School kapa haka group, a pre-recorded message by long-time friend Kevin Baddiley, a reading by Sylvia Bagnall, a poem by Sunny Amey, a photo montage of Sir Jon’s life, and a moving rendition of Now Is The Hour sung by Greenham.

“Thank you for your kindness, your energy and inspiration, your vitality, artistry, effervescence and love,” Holborow said.

“You’ll be missed by so many.”



