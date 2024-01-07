Part of the Peka Peka to Ōtaki Expressway.

The Ōtaki to north of Levin (Ō2NL) project has announced its preferred alliance partners to deliver the new highway and walking and cycling path.

Ō2NL project partners NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA), hapū of Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga and Muaūpoko Tribal Authority have selected preferred tenderers, with a view to forming two alliances to support the ongoing development and delivery of the Ō2NL highway project.

NZTA project director Lonnie Dalzell said the Ō2NL project will be delivered using a two-alliance approach. The two preferred tenderers are consortia made up of: Downer, McConnell Dowell, Beca and Tonkin+Taylor, and Fulton Hogan, HEB, WSP and Aurecon.

“The new highway and shared user path will significantly improve safety and resilience for those living in and travelling through the area, and choosing preferred alliance partners is another key milestone towards beginning construction of the new highway in 2025,” said Dalzell.

“We look forward to working together with both preferred tenderers in the new year and are excited to move into the next phase of the project. The alliances will each deliver a section of the road and associated works, and the two alliances will be working collaboratively to ensure the best outcomes for the project as they deliver for the people and communities of Horowhenua and Ōtaki”.

A "Build Our Road" logo in support of the campaign for O2NL, which has come another step closer.

“Over the next few months, we will be working to establish a strong collaborative foundation for the project. To enable successful delivery over the next seven years, we anticipate entering into formal interim alliance agreements by May 2024, and look forward to introducing the new teams to the local community around midyear.”

Muaūpoko Tribal Authority chief executive Di Rump said reaching this milestone is significant and another key step towards the establishment of a safer and more resilient road for our community and those who travel through it.

“Safer journeys on and through our whenua is a very important outcome. Being able to authentically participate in the opportunities which come with a project of this scale and legacy is also vital,” said Rump.

“From employment, business opportunities, training, cultural expression, and visual representation of our partnership and 1000-year association with this area, there will be many touchpoints for our community. It is particularly important our tamariki and rangatahi are able to engage in this project. We look forward to working with the alliances to create outcomes and benefits for our whānau, hapū, iwi and local community.”

Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga spokesperson Lindsay Poutama said the project has had a long gestation period, during which our people, communities, whānau, hapū and iwi have had to live with the enormous challenges the existing road has brought.

“Our people have created an aspiration to make the new road safer and better designed so that it fits into and becomes part of the landscape, rather than sitting on top of it, with none of the impacts and challenges that the current road has provided,” said Poutama.

“An acknowledgement needs to be made to the project for supporting the notion for iwi to be part of the procurement process. This entire process reflects a genuine intent for iwi/hapū to be involved at all levels within the project.

Ngāti Raukawa ki te Tonga congratulate both preferred tenderers and looks forward to working with them as the development and eventual delivery of the project is worked through.

Dalzell said NZTA is pleased to have had quality proposals from three strong tenderers with high-calibre teams.

The Ō2NL project team will continue to engage with local communities and keep them updated on the project. The next Ō2NL open day will be on Thursday, February 22 at the Ō2NL project office at 171 Oxford Street, Levin.