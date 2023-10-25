Daniel Hofmann, Georgia Braun and Delphi Winters offer attendance monitoring at Life to the Max.

Horowhenua Learning Centre / Life to the Max has a new service for families that works with children and young people to develop strategies to improve school attendance.

The organisation’s social services team would like to introduce Georgia Braun and Daniel Hofmann in their role of attendance mentors. Both have a passion for working with children, youth and families, supporting them to reach their full potential. They work to put the voices, needs and aspirations of children and young people at the heart of the service and enjoy the privilege of the role.

For some children and young people, getting back to school can be difficult, especially when anxious about attending school. Attendance mentors help children overcome barriers to attending school.

Mentors also help develop interests and curiosities, which in turn can help to connect and engage in the learning process. This shapes a renewed purpose for learning, subsequently promoting the desire and wish to attend school.

The service is available to anyone aged 5 to 15 who would benefit from a mentor to understand their attendance patterns and help to make sense of their feelings, thoughts and wishes for the future.

If you would like to know more about the attendance mentoring service, please contact 06 368 1095 and ask for Georgia, Daniel or Delphi.