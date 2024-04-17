Waiopehu College students Cole Campbell and Isabel Paroli have been invited to attend the 65th London International Youth Science Forum.

Waiopehu College students Cole Campbell and Isabel Paroli have been invited to attend the 65th London International Youth Science Forum.

Two students from Levin’s Waiopehu College accepted for an international science forum in London are baking cakes to get there.

Cole Campbell and Isabel Paroli have already managed to raise half of the $20,000 needed to attend the 65th London International Youth Science Forum and are also holding quiz nights, firewood raffles, and baking more cakes to raise money to meet expenses.

Waiopehu College principal Guy Reichenbach said it was an incredible opportunity. The forum will be held at Imperial College, London, in July, involving 500 students from 70 countries.

“They will have the opportunity to listen to Nobel Prize winners, visit world-leading research institutions such as Oxford and Cambridge universities, and present projects to some of the world’s best scientists,” he said.

Reichenbach described Cole and Isabel as exceptional students who went “above and beyond with their academic grades, extracurriculars, leadership roles and positive attitudes”.

While both Year 13 students were accepted from thousands of entries, they applied individually. Cole found out about the opportunity after attending a similar forum in Auckland in January, while the school’s career adviser suggested to Isabel she should apply.

The pair were excelling academically. Isabel was deputy head girl at the school and head of events, while Cole was head of academics.

Cole was sitting some university papers in calculus and algebra while Isabel was attempting to qualify for tertiary scholarships in biology and English on merit.

They could not believe they had both been accepted and were excited about the doors that might open, both academically and career-wise. They will attend lectures delivered by some of the world’s leading scientists.

Nobel Prize winner Sir Gregory Winter has been confirmed as a keynote speaker.

The forum is for students aged between 16 and 21. It was established in 1959 as a not-for-profit social enterprise to provide students from different cultures and countries around the world with a deeper insight into science and how science might be applied to benefit humankind.

“We are so grateful to be part of this forum,” they said.

The next fundraiser planned is a quiz night to be held at Levin RSA on Saturday, April 27, and already they had managed to collate $500 worth of prizes for the event with help from the community.

To enter or register a team for the quiz night contact liysffundraising@gmail.com. Entry is $10 per person. Doors open at 7pm, with bar food and drinks available.



