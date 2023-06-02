Labour MPs Terisa Ngobi, Barbara Edmonds and Tamati Coffey wth the Samoan flag at Horowhenua Learning Centre.

The Horowhenua Learning Centre hosted Minster Barbara Edmonds, Minister for Pacific Peoples, Ōtaki MP Terisa Ngobi, and Labour MP Tāmati Coffey on Friday afternoon to hear of the progress made through its Tupu Aotearoa programme, which helps Pasifika people into jobs.

Programme leader Tessa Feomaia detailed some of her life story, of fulfilling a dream: moving to New Zealand for better education, employment, and life opportunities. Her husband came into work at Affco in Marton, but she struggled. Thanks to a consultant who worked at the learning centre she eventually found a job.

She said many Pasifika people had multiple barriers that prevented them from being successful. They were quiet, shy, didn’t push themselves, and were scared people would not understand them, so feared answering the phone. They had no driver’s licence and did not understand how to get one, or the fact that there were three stages to this.

They also struggled with basic job hunting requirements like making a CV, or being successful at a job interview.

She said she had students who have arranged to come and see her, and, when the time comes, they are not there. They email from the car to let her know they have arrived but are in the carpark because they are too scared to walk into the building.

“Someone from HLC rang me multiple times to connect with me, and I was too afraid to answer an unknown number,” she said of her own initial reluctance to connect. It took her eight months to get a job. “In the end he emailed me and that worked. He told me there were a few things I needed to do to be successful and fulfill my dream. He told me he would help me.”

The Pasifika Fusion Group at Horowhenua College performs.

Her husband got a job in Foxton and they moved to Levin from Marton. When she scored a job interview she panicked: What do I do, what do I wear, what do I say, who are these people? “So he did a mock interview to prepare me. I got the job and now I am helping others overcome these same barriers.”

One of her students is Biribo Teawaki, who said Tessa helped him get a job and he had made good enough connections among Muaūpoko that he considers them family now. “I love what they do.”

HLC chief executive Patrick Rennell said that 95 per cent of what his team did was building confidence.

Minister Edmonds acknowledged the passing of Tongan princess Mele Siu’ilikutapu Kalaniuvalu Fotofili. “She was a great advocate for women’s rights and she was the first woman to become a parliamentarian in Tonga.”

Horowhenua College's Pasifika Fusion Group .

She also acknowledged local MP Terisa Ngobi’s efforts to help young people, and Mayor Bernie Wanden’s passion for his community.

She said the biggest service Tupu Aotearoa offers is driver’s licensing. “Understanding how that system works is a big barrier for our people.”

She has added job interview skills and CV writing. “This programme is very dear to my heart.”

Students of the Pasifika Fusion Group at Horowhenua College provided the entertainment and Samoan Language Week was celebrated.



