Mayor Bernie Wanden wonders if Six60 might play at Levin Domain.

Could we see the band Six60 playing at Levin Domain?

If they were to come, concert promoters could apply for a new $50,000 major event fund made available by Horowhenua District Council (HDC), aimed at increasing visitor numbers and visitor spending.

Just how much staging a major event was worth to a local economy as a return-on-investment ratio was not an exact science, although it could be as much as $25 for every dollar spent, according to analysis from neighbouring Kāpiti Coast District Council.

That ratio could be as high as 35:1 for international visitors attracted to the district by a major event, who spend an estimated average of $232 each day. Domestic visitors spend an average of $155 and locals $74, according to figures from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment.

A study conducted by HDC found that, in the three years before Covid-19, the average visitor increase to Horowhenua outstripped the national average, which led to the development of a destination strategy for the region.

Knights do battle at the Medieval Market in Levin.

HDC communications manager Lisa Campbell said recorded visitor numbers continued to grow.

In the year ending November 2023, there was a 12.9 per cent increase in total visitor numbers to Horowhenua, worth an estimated $140 million to the local economy, she said.

More than a third of visitors were from the Wellington region.

Horowhenua stages a host of annual events already, such as the Manakau Medieval Market, Horowhenua Taste Trail, Royal AP & I Show, Waitarere Forest Run, Foxton Spring Fling and the occasional Hurricanes Super Rugby warm-up match or Hurricanes Poua game.

There was locally grown asparagus with a crispy coating served with garlic butter doing the rounds at the latest Horowhenua Taste Trail launch.

In 2022, HDC commissioned The Horowhenua Company to come up with an Events Strategy which, in turn, recommended a contestable fund for major events.

At a recent council meeting, the fund had the support of elected members who unanimously voted to have it included in the Long-Term Plan, which is up for adoption later this month.

The Horowhenua AP & I show brings in heaps of tourists to the region each year, with Skye Thompson manning the clown stall last year.

The $50,000 grant this year will be funded from the previous Government’s Better Off Funding package, which is to be earmarked for use by June 2024. From then on it will be funded annually by ratepayers.

In supporting the fund, Mayor Bernie Wanden said the council was often approached for funding and having all applications directed to a committee adhering to set criteria and funding policy was good governance.

There was an opportunity to fund a new event or bring a major band to town.

“Can we look forward to an application to have Six60 at Levin Domain?” he asked.

An aerial shot of Levin Domain. Photo / Dave Lintott.

Councillor Sam Jennings said supporting major events was “highly justifiable” given the returns generated to the local economy.

While he supported the funding in principle, councillor Justin Tamihana was concerned about value for money if the fund was soaked up by existing events and wanted assurance any further funding would be spent wisely.

“Being a contestable fund just means who crows the loudest gets the dollars and that’s not fair. There are some events that have been around now for a very long time that can surely sustain themselves,” he said.

Campbell said any promotion or new event could apply for funding.