Scheduled on a morning when Don Morris isn't running, Leah Tebbutt sits down with the cancer survivor ahead of Daffodil Day. He shares the hard moments in the hope that others will realise they are part and parcel of the journey.

"Every day is a good day, some are just better than others."

For Don Morris, it is as simple as that.

And he knows because, as I learn, he's had quite a few "not very good" days in the mix.

He watched his best friend take his last breath against adrenal cancer, lost his parents in the space of a month, was diagnosed with bowel cancer at the same time, fought it, got told it was terminal, fought it some more, won. Then had his prostate removed just to top it off.

While there is a lot to sulk about in that list, Morris tells me it's a positive mindset that is important in hard times.

"You know life is designed to be enjoyed, it's fun to live in, it's not for the dead."

But there was one moment in 2015 when Morris, an avid runner, was not so cheerful.

Advertisement

He knew something was slightly off and alerted his doctor at his annual check-up. Six months later and after several tests, he was told it was bowel cancer causing havoc.

"You're just numb," Morris said, recalling the moment he heard the word cancer.

"I stayed at home from work, crashed on the floor, put on Tool, turned it right up, and I just laid there and said 'right take me away'."

Don Morris believes anxieties and depression is all part of the journey, but life is what you make it. Photo / George Novak

But it wasn't long until Morris snapped back, fighting to live.

The cancer was on his bowel and his liver. Two operations and two rounds of chemotherapy later, it had spread to his lungs.

With the news his doctors couldn't do anything more, Morris and his wife decided to move to Tauranga, with the notion that if he was going to die, he wanted to be near family.

But a new doctor took a punt on Morris, and a further two surgeries saw him with slightly smaller but healthier lungs - and cancer-free.

The realisation of how precious each day is hit Don when his twin granddaughters were born this year. Photo / George Novak

And just when I thought that was impressive, Morris defies it, explaining after 18 months and half a lung down, he ran a half marathon.

Advertisement

"It's a mindset. We all know our days are up - we know from the day we're born we're going to die.

"Some of us have a long life, some of that very short life, but it's what you do with it, to me, is the key in life."

Morris is by no means alone in his journey. Last year there were 1511 new cancer registrations in the Bay of Plenty District Health Board region.

With demand for services increasing, Waikato and Bay of Plenty chief executive Shelley Campbell said the need for the Cancer Society was greater than ever.

"Every dollar raised will not only help provide free support for people with cancer and their whānau, but also allow us to fund vital cancer research and deliver health promotion activities to reduce the risk of cancer for future generations."