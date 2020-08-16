On hearing a woman's cry for help, four cousins doing a pamphlet drop in their Ōtangarei neighbourhood didn't hesitate and rushed to her aid.

The 89-year-old woman's family have nothing but praise for the youngsters saying if they did not respond quickly and help, the outcome could have been one of tragedy.

Mary Reihana had been out gardening when she suffered a heart attack and fell to the ground in the backyard of her home recently.

She couldn't get back on her feet and called out for help, in the hope someone would hear her.

At the same time the cousins, who are also members of the Te Puawaitanga Marae youth group, Freedom Tepania, 15, Rhythm Barclay, 15, Justin Johns, 12, and Maraea Johns, 11, were outside Mary's property delivering 500 flyers in the evening.

"We heard a lady calling for help," Freedom said.

"I jumped over the fence and I saw her lying there in the garden. It looked like she had fallen and hit her head on some rocks. I thought she had rolled her ankle and couldn't get up because she was lying on her side."

He thought she had been there for some time as he could see dried blood on her face.

The others turned up in the backyard and together they quickly formulated a plan.

Rhythm asked for permission to go inside the house and use the phone to call 111 and get an ambulance to the house.

"I could feel her hands were cold," Freedom said.

Justin and Maraea were then dispatched inside to get blankets which they placed over Mary as she lay on the ground.

"Ms Reihana was more worried about us than herself. She kept telling us to go inside and have a cup of tea and she was telling us where everything was," Rhythm said.

When it started to rain neighbours came to assist bringing umbrella's with them which the cousins held over Mary to protect her.

A nurse from across the road also came to help and spoke Te Reo with Mary and waited until firefighters arrived and then St John ambulance staff, who took Mary to hospital.

Mary was then taken to Auckland Hospital where she underwent surgery to insert a pacemaker. Last week she was moved north and remains in Whangārei Hospital.

Reflecting on their actions, the cousins reckon they did what anyone else would have.

Justin said being able to help had made him feel like a hero, while Rhythm said it was the "normal thing to do".

Mary's daughter, who lives at the house, had been working when Mary took the tumble. Son Paddy Reihana couldn't thank the quartet enough.

"They saved my mum," Paddy said.

"They knew what to do and acted quickly ... not everyone that young would know what to do."

He showed his gratitude by presenting them with some cash, which he said they reluctantly took.

After seeing Mary off in the ambulance, the cousins continued their pamphlet run in the rain and dark.

And what is the one thing Freedom wants young people to learn from this experience?

"I'll tell you what .... look after your kuia and kaumatua.''