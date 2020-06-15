A Whanganui doctor is encouraging all men to make sure they are enrolled with a GP as part of New Zealand Men's Health Week.

Local GP Alan Mangan said he strongly encouraged all men to be enrolled with a general practitioner.

"From there, they'll have access to a team of primary care health workers team, including nurses and other health professionals," Mangan said.

"Don't ignore symptoms, and there's plenty of information out there regarding things like weight loss, blood in bowel motions, and chest pains.

"You should always come forward, and never feel timid about any of these symptoms.

"The regular taking of medication makes a huge difference to one's health in the long run, and it's important to take them exactly as they've been prescribed by your physician."

Mangan said "the mental health side of things" was also critical, especially post Covid-19.

"As we come into a period of pretty challenging times for the world, the chances of feeling a little bit down are increased for a lot of men out there," he said.

"There's nothing wrong with starting a conversation about how you're feeling."

There should be "no fear" in going to a GP, Mangan said, even if certain examinations could cause discomfort.

"A rectal exam in particular seems to be a hindrance for men, but they've got to overcome it," he said.

"Both men and women are subject to invasive investigations from time to time, but that seems to be something men in particular struggle with.

"Health is critically important to our lives, it's fundamental."

New Zealand Men's Health Week runs from June 15-22, and national director Tim Greene said the initiative was aimed at making sure men weren't adopting a "she'll be right" attitude to any health concerns they may be having.

"Men seem to be a little pensive when they're talking about their health," Greene said.

"Something like Men's Health Week is a chance to get men to take a look in the mirror and ask if they're being honest with themselves.

"We can do better, but that doesn't mean everyone has to make wholesale changes."

Greene said the Men's Health Week website was running a survey, asking Kiwi men to answer a series of questions about check-ups and health warning signs.

"Some of the questions on there will hopefully act as a prompt for things like cholesterol and skin checks, or to remind men to get their blood pressure checked.

"Shrugging things off and saying 'it's only a cough, or 'it's just the flu', can be dangerous, and we need to lose that 'staunchness', especially because of the threat of Covid-19."

Tim Greene, director of NZ Men's Health Week. Photo / Supplied

Greene said health risks that men face, such as diabetes, would ultimately have an effect on loved ones, and the ability of men to provide an income for a family.

"There are a quarter of a million Kiwis that have pre-diabetes, for example, but once you've got diabetes, that's it.

"Even making small changes like drinking less, or strapping on your shoes and going for a walk can play a part in improved health.

"Look around the room and see who loves you and who needs you, do it for them as well as yourself."

To take the Men's Health Week survey, go to https://www.menshealthweek.co.nz/