Taumarunui-Ōhura Board: chair $16,194 (up from $15,571); members $8097 (up from $7786).
Waimarino-Waiouru Board: chair $16,194 (up from $15,571); members $8097 (up from $7786).
The Remuneration Authority completed a full review of its framework this year and found the current system was working well.
The authority noted variable increases in governance pools across the country, driven by updated data and some evidence of rising workloads, but confirmed no structural change to how local government pay is determined.
All councils were consulted during the review. The authority noted that while not all councils provided information on hours worked by elected members, workloads had increased in some cases.
Since 2019, the authority has used a system of size indices to rank councils according to their population, economic activity, expenditure and other factors.
These indices determine total remuneration pools for councillors, which councils then divide based on governance roles such as deputy mayor or committee chair.
The authority said it would continue to use this approach for the 2025-2028 triennium.
Community board remuneration remains more complex, with significant variation between boards in population, responsibilities and size.
The authority said developing a single consistent formula for board pay “remains problematic” and it would continue to raise concerns with the Department of Internal Affairs, Local Government Commission and Local Government New Zealand.
Mayors and regional council chairs are treated as full-time positions, and their pay is set directly by the authority rather than through council remuneration pools. The authority’s pay scales are benchmarked against parliamentary salaries, reflecting the leadership and governance responsibilities of the roles.
The new pay rates came into effect after the October 2025 local elections.