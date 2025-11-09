Whanganui Mayor Andrew Tripe will be paid $166,304, up about 3.25% from $161,075.

His councillors are in line for a 25.5% pay rise, with the minimum councillor salary rising from $39,541 to $49,644.

The council’s governance remuneration pool increases from $620,076 to $744,666.

The Whanganui Rural Community Board chair will receive $13,450, up from $12,932, and members will earn $6724, compared with $6466.

Horizons Regional Council (Manawatū-Whanganui)

The new regional council chair, Nikki Riley, will earn $164,237, up just over 3% from the previous chair’s salary of $159,193.

For councillors, there is no pay rise, with minimum councillor remuneration remaining at $52,756. The council’s governance remuneration pool rises from $742,963 to $792,985.

Horizons Regional Council chair Nikki Riley will earn $164,237. Photo / Tuakana Te Tana

Rangitīkei District Council

Rangitīkei Mayor Andy Watson will receive $138,375, up about 6.46% from $129,977.

Minimum councillor remuneration will rise about 6.7% from $27,538 to $29,389, and the governance pool will increase from $389,163 to $411,443.

Community board chairs and members will also have small increases.

Rātana Community Board: chair $5095 (up from $4899); members $2548 (up from $2450).

Taihape Community Board: chair $10,396 (up from $9996); members $5198 (up from $4998).

Ruapehu District Council

Ruapehu Mayor Weston Kirton’s pay will rise about 5.9% from $129,703 to $137,377.

Minimum councillor remuneration will increase about 30.5% from $25,778 to $33,664 and Ruapehu’s governance remuneration pool will lift from $387,132 to $403,969.

Community board payments will also rise.

Ōwhango-National Park Community Board: chair $7149 (up from $6874); members $3574 (up from $3437).

Taumarunui-Ōhura Board: chair $16,194 (up from $15,571); members $8097 (up from $7786).

Waimarino-Waiouru Board: chair $16,194 (up from $15,571); members $8097 (up from $7786).

The Remuneration Authority completed a full review of its framework this year and found the current system was working well.

The authority noted variable increases in governance pools across the country, driven by updated data and some evidence of rising workloads, but confirmed no structural change to how local government pay is determined.

All councils were consulted during the review. The authority noted that while not all councils provided information on hours worked by elected members, workloads had increased in some cases.

Since 2019, the authority has used a system of size indices to rank councils according to their population, economic activity, expenditure and other factors.

These indices determine total remuneration pools for councillors, which councils then divide based on governance roles such as deputy mayor or committee chair.

The authority said it would continue to use this approach for the 2025-2028 triennium.

Community board remuneration remains more complex, with significant variation between boards in population, responsibilities and size.

The authority said developing a single consistent formula for board pay “remains problematic” and it would continue to raise concerns with the Department of Internal Affairs, Local Government Commission and Local Government New Zealand.

Mayors and regional council chairs are treated as full-time positions, and their pay is set directly by the authority rather than through council remuneration pools. The authority’s pay scales are benchmarked against parliamentary salaries, reflecting the leadership and governance responsibilities of the roles.

The new pay rates came into effect after the October 2025 local elections.

