Healthcare was one of the big winners in this year's Budget with disability services, ambulance, aged care and hospice getting a multimillion-dollar boost.

But some within the sector feel their areas of healthcare have been overlooked.

Today's investments come after the Government this week unveiled more than $4 billion worth of investments into the health system to help district health boards and clear the Covid-19 care backlog.

Other pre-Budget announcements included new acute mental health facilities for Tauranga and Whakatāne hospitals, as well as a $160 million increase over four years to Pharmac's budget to buy medicines, vaccines, medical devices and other treatments.

Today, the Government announced an investment of $832.5m into Disability Support Services (DSS) and further $37m into lab-testing capacity and support for ambulance, aged-care, disability and hospice services.

Additional funding has also been signalled for specific services, including $57m for maternity services and a further $8m to ensure women aged between 45 and 69 have access to breast screening.

Tony Farrell. Photo / File

Mount Maunganui GP Dr Tony Farrell said he agreed with the extra funding for disability, aged-care and ambulance services.

"Those areas certainly needed a shot in the arm. However, it seems primary care has been left out in the cold.

"I would like to see a lot more strengthening in public health and an emphasis on prevention.

"Evidence shows us if you spend more in primary care, less pressure is put on secondary care. It all starts with us, the work we do in mental health and managing chronic illness is vital. It seems a shame not to fund it properly."

Bay nurse Anna Simmons. Photo / File

Bay of Plenty nurse Anna Simmons said she was pleased with the investment in health but urged that the money reached all sectors, including primary care, mental health and GP services.

"I feel health was a fair winner overall but I sincerely hope that money does go to where it is needed the most.



"I appreciate there is a delay in appointments as they were postponed due to Covid-19, it is important these are addressed. The $4b needs to go to the sectors that are often overlooked."

She said she welcomed the funding to ambulances as she believed it was an area that was "grossly underfunded".

"No ambulance officer should be solo and it's appalling ambulance services have to rely on donations so this extra funding is much needed."

Simmons added pay parity continued to be a concern for nurses.

"There is a huge divide between DHB, primary health care, and Māori health providers. All need to be paid the same. At the moment there is a massive difference in pay scales and we are doing the same valuable job."

Bay of Plenty District Health Board interim board chairwoman Sharon Shea said: "We welcome the funding announced by the Government for the healthcare sector and look forward to learning the detail behind this in the coming days."