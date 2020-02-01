As New Zealand's biggest pride celebration starts in Auckland this weekend, the Bay of Plenty Times caught up with local members of the rainbow community to talk about the movement here, the challenges and where to next.

Kaspara Chaise doesn't believe in having to pick a side when it comes to gender. But society, Chaise says, doesn't understand.

The 26-year-old identifies as non-binary trans masculine, neither male nor female - and uses the pronouns "they" rather than he or she.

But it's an upward battle and Chaise is often referred to as a male or female.

"Unfortunately, it's not realistic to think that I can live as non-binary ... That's not really where we are yet unfortunately in society. So you kind of have to pick a side, which sucks."

Chaise didn't know what being transgender was until they turned 21.

"I didn't even know it was a thing."

"We [transgender people] are still a mystery to the wider population, I think a lot of people are confused by our existence at the moment."

Things are improving though.

Chaise, who grew up in Tauranga, has seen "rapid change" in the pride movement.

Tauranga Labour list MP Jan Tinetti (left) and Manurewa MP Louisa Wall (centre) with a group of young people at Tauranga Moana Pride Picnic March 2019. Photo / File

"It used to be pretty much non-existent when I was in school ..."

But at last year's Pride Picnic there were many young people showing their diversity, Chaise says.

"It would have blown my mind in high school to see people being so out.

"There's still not gay bar, everyone wants a gay bar," Chaise says.

"But in the next few years, I think a lot is going to happen."

Another picnic is being held next month, preceded by a Pride Party the night before.

Gordy Lockhart is helping organiser another Pride Picnic next month. Photo / File

One of the picnic organisers, Gordy Lockhart, says Auckland's festival isn't "his Pride" and he has never been to it.

"My Pride is in Tauranga."

The Scotsman married a Kiwi man in 2006 and they have "a wee family of two huge Maine Coon cats".

For him, pride is a celebration of love and happiness and a protest.

"As human beings, we should, each of us, live our own lives, not someone else's."

Julia Linde, founder of Gender Dynamix. Photo / George Novak

Transgender woman Julia Linde, who leads a support group for transgender people in Tauranga and their parents, said the city "had always been quite conservative".

"But over the last few years, the city has changed dramatically. The city has become more diverse in every way ... having events like this [Pride] that actively promote inclusion and support makes a significant difference."

Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter. Photo / File

As of December 2019, 219 people were waiting for surgery nationally, according to Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter.

She removed the cap on surgeries last year and Budget 2019 put $3 million towards "addressing the waitlist" but she told the Bay of Plenty Times "clearing the waiting list won't happen overnight".

"The Government is establishing a pathway for people to more easily access the healthcare they need."

Linde said, "Since very little had been done for such a long time [leading up to last year's announcements] many trans people thought this [surgery] would be out of reach."

Currently, "Trans men can access top surgery in the Bay of Plenty but still, services like facial feminisation surgeries and breast augmentation and liposuction remain out of reach."

Kaspara Chaise said despite surgery being unaffordable, they would likely have chest surgery.

"It does not help to be either, $20,000 in debt because you have to have the surgery or know that you can't because you're going to have to wait 20 years."

They said people outside of the rainbow community often saw gender reassignment surgery "like plastic surgery - something that's a luxury that would be nice" when often it is "life-saving surgery".

"For people who do need it, they really really need it... It's like they're worried they might kill themselves at some point because it weighs so much on them, that discomfort in their body, it's just intense... It just piles on to all the additional challenges you face as a trans person."

