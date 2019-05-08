The five registered nurses employed by Whakawhiti Ora Pai do not need International Nurses' Day to be reminded that they are appreciated, or that they display the very best qualities upon which their profession is founded.

They serve a community from Cape Reinga to Motutangi, including clinics at Pukenui, Te Kao and Te Hapua.

"They have a generalist nursing scope of practice, covering a wide range of nursing roles such as mobile primary nursing and health promotion, chronic care nursing, the practice nurse role, district nursing, B4 school checks, Primary Medical Emergency (PRIME) first response, school and kohanga reo visits, phlebotomy, workplace health screening, drug testing, and work in a shared care role with Far North Hospice," Errol Murray said.

"They know their communities and are strong advocates for ensuring that services are accessible to whanau, they work collaboratively with Whakawhiti Ora Pai's internal and external health, social, education services, the Northland DHB, Plunket, Breast Screening Aotearoa, diabetes services and Te Hiku Hauora.

"They are experts in their field, and are passionate and committed towards making positive change to whanau health and wellbeing."