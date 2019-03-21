Tauranga's Cystic Sister Kristie Purton has died.

The 35-year-old died at Waipuna Hospice at 2.10pm yesterday.

Her younger sister Nikki Reynolds-Wilson told the Bay of Plenty Times this morning that Purton died with her mother and father and her sister by her side.

"We are feeling sad," she said.

"We knew it was going to happen and it did happen so quickly."

Purton's funeral will be at Legacy Funerals at 383 Pyes Pa Rd on Tuesday, March 26, at 2pm.

The public are invited to attend to say their goodbyes.

Purton and Reynolds-Wilson - known as Tauranga's Cystic Sisters - were born with cystic fibrosis - an inherited disorder that clogs the lungs and pancreas with thick, sticky mucus.

Purton had a lung transplant in 2017 a year after her sister. Purton's body began rejecting the lungs and she was told there are no more medical options left for her.

The sisters spent years raising awareness of the disorder, twice completing 65 days of good deeds in the community.

Purton was survived by her husband Craig and their three children Zack, 16, Curtis, 10, and Haylee, 8.