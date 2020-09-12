

Hawke's Bay have got their 2020 Mitre 10 Cup campaign off to a losing start with what many fans will view as a surprise 16-10 defeat to Southland in Invercargill.

The cold, wet weather at Rugby Park made for a scrappy game in which territory and accuracy were absolutely crucial on Sunday.

Southland first five Scott Eade gave his side the early lead with a penalty after an offside call.

An infringement at the breakdown let him double the home side's lead with 12 minutes played, taking the scoreline to 6-0 in favour of the home team.

Hawke's Bay had plenty of attacking possession before captain Ash Dixon made the call to turn down an easy penalty, backing the Magpies' lineout drive.

The hooker was able to cash in, getting on the back of the maul to score one of his signature tries in the 20th minute.

Southland should have had a try as well, but centre Isaac Te Tamaki lost the ball forward on his way to the tryline and the score remained 6-5 with 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

The Magpies did well enough to keep Southland scoreless over a period of sustained possession and territory, then looked to pounce from another lineout drive just before the break.

And it was the captain Dixon who scored again to give his team a four-point buffer at halftime.

Southland hit straight back from a lineout drive of their own after the break, with hooker Greg Pleasants-Tate restoring his side's lead.

Magpies coach Mark Ozich brought All Black halfback Brad Weber on in the 49th minute, but it wasn't the start Weber was hoping for.

With his first touch, Weber attempted a clearing box kick which was charged down by Stags lock Mike McKee, allowing Pleasants-Tate to get his second try a phase later.

Dixon was well on his way to a third try off the back of a lineout maul on the hour mark, but the Southland defence brought him to ground a couple of metres short.

The pressure stayed on, and Hawke's Bay lock Tom Parsons lost the ball forward in the act of scoring after plenty of phases near the tryline with 13 minutes remaining.

Hawke's Bay knocked on again well within range in the final five minutes, having worked another lineout drive close to the line.

The Magpies laid siege to the Stags' line as time ticked away, but Southland forced a tighthead at a scrum with 80 minutes up and kicked the ball out to secure the win.

Hawke's Bay will return home to McLean Park to host Counties Manukau Steelers at 2.05pm next Sunday.

Southland 16 (Greg Pleasants-Tate 2 tries; Scott Eade 2/3 pens, 0/2 con)

Hawke's Bay 10 (Ash Dixon 2 tries; Lincoln McClutchie 0/2 cons)

HT: 6-10