Call it quality father-son bonding time and Auckland sailors Richard and Brendan Sands give you the thumbs up.

"Yes we've had 13 days together and we're still getting along," Richard joked as they completed a sail mending mission in the countdown to today's 3pm departure from Napier for the 38 crews in the Round North Island Two Handed Yacht Race after a48-hour layover.

The Weiti Boating Club pair from the Hibiscus Coast, who are sailing Kick, an Elliott 1050, in division three are at the opposite ends of the experience scale.

Skipper Brendan, a 30-year-old procurement and logistics manager for Sealegs International is experiencing his first taste of serious semi offshore racing.

Richard, who is 58 and semi retired, is hoping his son will help deliver a successful hurrah to serious racing after 40 years.

"We want to be the first division three boat on the last leg," Brendan said as he pondered the Napier to Auckland leg.

Following the Auckland to Mangonui, Mangonui to Wellington and Wellington to Napier legs Kick is fourth in division three and 22nd overall. Brendan pointed out they had a rough third leg and broke their main sail slides as they left Cape Palliser.

"We were patching it up as we sailed towards Napier and got it all back together in the clubrooms here in Napier," Richard explained.

"If everything goes to plan we might get a third in our division. We've got the boat we just have to put it together."

"There are nine crews in our division and everyone of them is really professional. Our division is competitive and everyone of the crews will be pushing hard on the final leg," Richard said.

Brendan said the pair are hoping for a light to medium downwind breeze and the signs are promising.

He purchased Kick from Australia 18 months ago and along with Richard did all three qualifying races. Crews only have to do one but Richard said doing three provided the pair with ideal opportunities to learn about the boat and the systems they would adopt.

"We run three to four hour shifts to get a good result. Obviously if conditions are nasty we only do a couple of hours before changing. You have to be adaptable."

Sailing has been a family affair for the Sands during the past 25 years. Brendan, his sister Amanda, mother Janice and Richard sailed a cruiser class yacht before Brendan got Kick.

Brendan's wife Bianca also sails and he said she could take over from Richard in future Round North Island races.

"We've got two children who are 2 and 4. Hopefully they will take up sailing too so the family tradition can continue," Brendan added.

Auckland crews dominated the first three placings on the overall standings after the third leg.

Skipper Steve Mair and Jamie Logan on Clockwork will take a 10 minute lead over skipper Rodney Keenan and Mike Beasley on Laissez-faire II into the final leg. Skipper Nathan Williams and Craig Satterthwaite on Mr Kite are a further 30 minutes back in third place.

Napier Sailing Club's immediate past commodore Paul Redman was rapt the visiting fleet could experience the benefits of 82 metres of new breastwork at the club. Only six of the 38 boats had to be berthed at the fishing wharf nearby because their draft was too deep.

"This new breastwork replaces old planks which were put in place by volunteers 40 years ago," Redman explained.

"The new breastwork is a lot more public friendly and meets all Health and Safety requirements. It's part of our plan to have a whole new marina complex in the future."

Project manager for the new facilities, Redman, said the Napier City Council covered half the cost of the project and grants and members generosity covered the rest.

The project will be completed during the next month with the addition of power and water supplies and new grass.

"It will be fully ready for next summer and will make things a lot easier for cruiser yachts, particularly visiting ones," Redman added.