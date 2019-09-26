Hawke's Bay Tui women's rugby loosie Kathleen Brown agrees she is in the best form of her career.

"I'm the fittest I have been. All the conditioning and gym work I did before the season as well as my own extra work I do in addition to Tui and club training is paying off," Brown explained before the Big Barrel Tui flew south this morning to prepare for tonight's Farah Palmer Cup Championship fourth round clash against Tasman at Nelson's Trafalgar Park.

However as good as the powerful Brown, 26, has been in the blindside flanker role, two tries in the first round win against Northland and another in the second round win against North Harbour, she is likely to switch to the front row next season.

"If I am going to get further with my rugby and reach Black Ferns level that is where I need to be and Steve [Tui head coach Woods] intends to help me make that move," Brown said.

"Obviously I need to be seen by the right people and televised matches like this week's help," Brown explained.

Tonight the mother of 4-year-old daughter Anahera will start in her preferred role at No 8. She replaces Tui co-captain Gemma Woods who is unavailable with concussion.

Brown missed last week's televised 74-0 drubbing of Taranaki at Napier's McLean Park as she was in Gisborne attending the tangi for her brother Isaac who died in a snorkelling accident the previous weekend.

"I've only seen the highlights but the girls played massive," Brown said.

A Napier Technical club player for the past five years, Brown, is in her second full season with the Tui and tonight's match will be her 12th first class game for the team.

She started playing rugby when she was a Year 8 student at William Colenso College.

Like her teammates, Brown is impressed with how well the unbeaten Tui have performed this season.

"You can put it down to the outstanding support structures we have. There are lots of people working hard for each other," Brown said.

It's easy to see the Tui coaching staff haven't just talked about improving on last year's semifinal finish. They've put systems and strategies in place to help them achieve that goal.

Like the Magpies, they have got the necessary depth throughout the squad. This is the second consecutive season Back Ferns first five-eighth Krysten Cottrell and former Black Ferns halfback Emma Jensen have played for the Tui and the high standards they have introduced have been accepted by their teammates.

As expected, Black Ferns hooker Forne Burkin's return home after a season with Premiership champions Canterbury has been a boost. So has the return to the Bay of versatile outside back Michaela Baker after a stint overseas and with Otago.

Coach Woods is eager to see how Brown functions in the No 8 role.

Brown's replacing Woods is the only change to the Tui pack used in last week's win against Taranaki.

Changes to the backline see Cottrell start at fullback, Sylvia Bockman start in the No 10 jersey, Felicity Powdrell replace Tori Iosefo on the left wing and Shaylee Tipiwai replaces Baker on the right wing.

"Tasman took a beating [58-15] from Otago last weekend but they are still fit, fast and skilful side. All of their attack is from deep so our line speed will be crucial and we will be aiming to mongrel up as often as we can," Woods said.

"Four missed tackles was a pretty good stat last week. I'll be happy if we repeat that," he added.

The Hawke's Bay Tui side for the 5.05pm clash is:

Krysten Cottrell, Shaylee Tipiwai, Te Maari MacGregor, Chanel Atkin, Felicity Powdrell, Sylvia Bockman, Emma Jensen, Kathleen Brown, Niamh Jefferson, Hannah Brough (captain), Liana Mikaele-Tu'u, Te Aroha Hunt, Jennifer Simati, Forne Burkin, Whitley Mareikura. Substitutes: Lukika Faavae, Moomooga Palu, Amber McKenzie, Cortez Te Pou, Nicolette Adamson, Teagan Meyer, Holly Macdonald.