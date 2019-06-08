Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV rugby side's co-captain Connor Wadley is eyeing national honours this season.

Wadley, 18, won't mind if it's New Zealand Secondary Schools or New Zealand Maori under-18 selection. If the blindside flanker continues to play like he did in his side's 40-7 Super 8 first round victory against Palmerston North Boys' High School in Hastings today he should go close.

A third-year 1st XV player who is just as comfortable in the openside flanker role, Wadley, impressed with his support play, hudge defensive workrate and explosive speed on attack.

"I don't mind whether it's six or seven ... it's always for the boys. That was just what we wanted in our Super 8 start," Wadley said afterwards.

He agreed his troops finishing off, lineout play and tactical kicking needs to improve before they take on Hurricanes champions Napier Boys' High School in Napier next Saturday. Far too often the hosts kicked down the throat of dangerous Palmy fullback Reuben Love.

Lock Emil Crichton was another to shine with his workrate in the Hastings pack. First five-eighth Latrell Ah Kiong impressed in all aspects of play and in particular his ability to secure aerial ball which he did on three consecutive occasions.

Fullback Mercedes Hodge's reading of play was was classy and co-captain and second five-eighth, Jordan Thompson-Dunn, another third year player at this level displayed the benefits of his vast experience. His team's composure was top shelf while the Palmy lads were guilty of going into panic mode far too early and attempting miracle plays which weren't on.

National surf lifesaving sprint champion and NBHS 1st XV winger Wesley Akeripa scored the winning try in his team's come-from-behind 22-19 win against Gisborne Boys' High School in Gisborne. His team trailed 19-12 at halftime.

"Our boys showed a lot of character and played hard for each other. This is a hard place to win at and I'm proud of the boys especially after our 70-17 loss to Scots College of Wellington on Wednesday," NBHS coach Brendon Ratcliffe said.

His team lost the services of experienced lock-loosie Frank Lochore with an early knee injury and Ratcliffe said a decsion on his availability for the Hastings match won't be made until late next week. Locks Nick Ennor and Tom Lourie both pushed themselves to the edge of their physical limits and openside flanker Max Gerber was another workaholic.

Centre Jack Sheridan was the pick of the Napier backs.

Along with Akeripa and Sheridan, No 8 Gala Malasia and halfback Angus Kilmister scored Napier's tries and fullback Ethyn Martin kicked a conversion.

Scorers:

Hastings Boys' High School 40 (Cooper Flanders, Joeli Rauca, Jordan Thompson-Dunn, Connor Wadley, Eldius Oli, Mefi Tupou, Donovan Godinet tries; Latrell Ah Kiong pen, con), Palmerston North Boys' High School 7 (Josh Ellingham try; Reuben Love con). HT: 10-7.