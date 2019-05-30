On form Hanna Brough and Te Aroha Hunt have to be the starting locks for the Hawke's Bay Tui women's NPC rugby team this season.

However, neither are taking their postions for granted and know the importance of pushing their case in the province's club final tomorrow when their respective teams, Hastings Rugby and Sports and Napier Technical, clash at Whitmore Park from 11.45am. The experienced pair also know how pivotal they are to their team's chances of victory.

"I don't want to be on the bench come NPC time," Brough said.

The 23-year-old started in four of the Tui team's seven NPC fixtures last year and came off the bench in another. This season she has displayed the benefits of that experience as well as the 31 first-class games for the Counties-Manukau Heat over four seasons, including 2016 when they tasted Farah Palmer Cup glory.

"We are the underdogs for the final but it will be an interesting battle and it should be a close game," Brough, who will start at blindside flanker tomorrow, said.

"Tech have had a good season and will be keen to show why they have earnt a home final. They will be tough to beat at home."

Brough played in the Hastings side's first-round loss to the Texans and missed the second-round match which was a close loss. A centre for HHSOG Huia in the Bay's premier club netball competition, Brough said that with no netball tonight at least she won't be as sore when she takes the field tomorrow as she has been in previous weeks after netball.

She agreed both teams pride themselves on their high physicality levels and work around the breadown area, which is where Brough believed the final will be decided. At the same time she was quick to point out how much of an influence former Black Ferns halfback and three-time world champion Emma Jensen could have on the match with her ability to read play and direct the talented youngsters outside her.

Once the final is done and dusted her attention will turn to the Tui side's quest to improve on last year's semifinal finish in the Farah Palmer Cup Championship.

"Several of us are in a High Performance squad which has been doing some extra work. Hopefully that will show on the field," Brough added.

Mother-of-three Hunt, 28, played the last of her 15 first-class games for the Tui in 2015 and is eager to return to that level. More of a loosie in her younger days, Hunt is relishing the locking role.

"I'm comfortable there and I love the physical stuff," she said.

A Hawke's Bay District Health Board Smokefree team employee, Hunt is in her second season with the Texans after previously playing for MAC, Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports and Napier Old Boys Marist. She has an extra incentive to help the hosts win tomorrow.

"My youngest son had his first birthday this week so it would be good to continue the celebrations."

Her sister Naomi Hunt, a utility forward, also plays for Tech.



"It's better when we play together and you can't tame her," Hunt said, referring to her sister's physical approach on defence.

"Sound defence has been the reason why we have only lost one game this season. We've also got a good mix of experience too."

With the likes of former Aotearoa Sevens rep and Kiwi Ferns rugby league player Chanel Huddleston at first five-eighth, Tori Iosefo at centre, Kathleen Brown at No 8 and Whitley Mareikura at prop there is plenty of experience in the Texans camp.

"I'm confident we can win the final with the talent we have," Hunt added.

Tech coach Shaun Bell was a little more cautious than Hunt.

"Providing we stick to our patterns and what we have been doing all year we should be right. But it will be a ding-dong battle," Bell said.

Putting his Tui team co-coach cap on, Bell said he has been impressed with the close nature of the club competition this season and it was pleasing to see two different teams to last year qualify for the final.

Teams:

Napier Technical: Josephine Lolohea, Isabella Berry, Tori Iosefo, Treyana Faulkner, Danielle Tuifao, Chanel Huddleston, Kirsty Rae SciaScia, Kathleen Brown, Olioli Mua, Lara Kendrick, Te Aroha Hunt, Christine Lauvao, Heaven Spooner, Davina Atkin, Whitley Mareikura. Substitutes: Amatala Inli, Emele Tu'u, Tala Utumapu, Naomi Hunt, Karli Brown.

Hastings Rugby and Sports: Nichola Tuakanangaro, Julianne Lolofie, Te Aira Te Pou, Sincerely Horne, Monique Thomson, Rakai McCafferty, Emma Jensen, Leila-May Davis, Hirani Sciascia, Hanna Brough, Mareiana Te Ahuru, Zaire Courtney, Lukika Faavae, Tuia Edwards, Jamie Heather. Substitutes: Moomooa Palu, Melrose Kaukau, Skylar Sandilands, Selena Hamlin, Shavaughn Dellow, Juliette Lolofie, Atonauga Sale.