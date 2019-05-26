TAKE a bow Hastings Rugby and Sports!

Despite playing with 14 men for 50 minutes after lock Jessie Lesa-Sipaia was sent off for foul play Auto Super Shoppe Hastings Rugby and Sports scored two late tries to secure a 35-all draw with Napier Old Boys Marist in Saturday's top-of-the-table Tui Maddison Trophy third round clash at Elwood Park. This leaves both teams first equal in Hawke's Bay's premier club competition.

"Considering we had 14 men for that long our defence was good. It was our second consecutive 80-minute effort for the season so we were happy to tick that off," delighted Hastings manager James Rosenberg said.

Hastings hooker Jacob Devery was outstanding in all aspects of play for the hosts in a player-of-the-match performance. Halfback Jayden Rihia grabbed a hattrick and joined second five-eighth Neria Fomai and winger Mason Emerson as the best of the Hastings backs.

"It was an awesome game and I thought we did enough to win it. It had the same intensity as the corresponding game last year which many rank as the best club game in the Bay for a long time," WIT Napier Old Boys Marist head coach Craig Gowler said.

"Our boys were guilty of going away from their support players but that's something we can work on. Hastings did well to rise to the occasion after their player was sent off," Gowler added.

Blindside flanker Ricky Hayes had his best match of the season for the Green Machine. Fullback Liam Edwards impressed with his decision making and leadership and halfback Zac Donaldson was again classy.

Taradale 29 MAC 12

Nash Cup holders Taradale Rugby and Sports bounced back in style from their previous week's loss to NOBM with this Flaxmere Park victory.

"MAC took it to us with an early hiss and a roar but we were able to take the game away from them with a discipline structured game in which our patience allowed us to build pressure. While we lacked accuracy at times we bounced back well against a side with some very special individuals," Taradale co-coach Tim Combs said.

Centre Ollie Sapsford, No 8 Eru Wano and halfback Thomas Eden all made the Mighty Maroons MVP list. MAC head coach Anthony Morley said his troops were competitive for periods but two yellow cards didn't help their cause.

Morley was also disappointed the officials didn't allow a "proper contest at the break down".

Loosies Fa'alemiga Selesele and Willie Benson again led the MAC pack by example. First five-eighth Mataeus Marsh and centre Lewis Marshall were enterprising in the hosts backline.

Clive 52 Tamatea 28

Tremains Andrew Clark Clive gave flanker Jorian Tangaere a memorable 100th appearance with this club day win at Farndon Park.

Lock Donovan Mataira and No 8 Liam Udy-Johns, who were both playing 1st XV rugby for Hastings Boys' High School last year, were tireless workers in the winning pack. Centre Jesse Tuhua, who played his 100th match for the riversiders earlier in the season, was always dangerous in the Clive backline.

Tamatea coach Levi Armstrong was proud of the way his below-strength side recovered from an early 26-0 deficit to trail 26-21 at halftime. Veteran flanker Sheridan Kite, who scored two tries, and prop Johnny Wang were workaholics in the visiting pack.

Halfback Wayne Nikora, in his first outing of the season, and substitute midfield back Raumoa Timu displayed the benefits of their vast experience in the Tamatea backline.

Havelock North 17 Tech 14

Progressive Meats Havelock North scored a late try to secure this Anderson Park victory.

"It was a controversial one. A touchie said it was from a forward pass but he was over ruled by the referee. We've had two get-out-of-jail wins already in the comp so there are times when it is the luck of the draw," Altherm Window Systems Napier Technical manager Cyril Whitburn said.

Lock Elijah Martin and tighthead prop Perrin Manuel provided plenty of grunt to the visiting engine room. Tane McGuire, who had stints, at first five-eighth and fullback was the pick of the Texans backs.

Second five-eighth Farani Tupai, winger Anzio Tuitavake and first five-eighth Adam Blake made the most of their opportunities in the villagers backline. Tighthead prop Tuaniu Tuaniu was again full of authority in the Havelock pack.

Pirate 43 Central 8

Tanalised Napier Pirate Rugby and Sports produced their best performance of the season with this Central Park drubbing in Waipukurau.

"It was a top team effort in every aspect," elated Pirate manager Charles Reid said.

Captain and No 8 Hamish Willis was powerful in the winning pack. Centre Hayden Hann, who scored two tries, and first five-eighth were full of endeavour in the Pirate backline.

"We were missing three regular backs but we were outclassed. It was a different Pirate team from the one we pipped in the first round," Northfuels Central manager Ian Large said.

Lock Ben Parsons was outstanding for the hosts. Loosies Finau Nimatasau and McKenzie Smith also shone with their never-say-die approach for the hosts.