A knee injury meant Napier Old Boys Marist rugby team's excitement machine Saia Paese's appearances were limited last winter.

However when he did play there was enough to suggest he had future Magpie written all over him. He scored nine tries in almost as many games, had plenty of gas and some clever steps.

It was obvious sevens was his game too. The 20-year-old 2017 Wellington Sevens extended squad member proved this by being one of the key players for the Maurice Trapp Group Hawke's Bay Sevens team as they finished fourth at the Rongotai Sevens in the capital last weekend.

"I enjoy sevens because I like more space," Paese said.

While he should be a certainty for the Hawke's Bay team for the Central Region Sevens in Levin on December 1 he isn't taking anything for granted. Paese stressed the importance of performing well for hosts NOBM at the third annual NOBM Sevens tournament at Napier's Park Island today.

"I missed out on the national provincial sevens with Wellington so it would be good to make them with Hawke's Bay," he said referring to the December 15 and 16 nationals in Tauranga.

"I know I have to make the regionals team first. There is quite a few of us which means lots of competition at trainings so it should be good.

"Going back to club sevens should bring the best out of me. It will give me plenty of opportunities to perform in front of Ellery [Hawke's Bay Sevens coach Wilson] who will be coaching us," Paese explained.

A member of the St Pat's Town College team which won the Wellington Secondary Schools premier title in 2015, Paese, pointed out getting his hands on the ball more often and supporting the ball carrier more are his biggest work ons after last weekend. Today will be his second NOBM tournament as he played for the hosts last year as a meet and greet mission with his new club after following fellow St Pat's Town College products Zac Donaldson, Hannon Brighouse and Jack Nelson-Murray to the club.

"I'm loving it. You can't complain about the weather and I've got a good job installing kitchens for Greg Harman Joinery," Paese said.

"Making the Magpies is in the back of my mind. I just have to take things step by step and see whatever happens. If I have a good 15s season next year and go through the year without getting injured will help."

NOBM head coach Craig Gowler agreed Paese was on the right path in terms of Magpies selection in future.

"He is a work in progress with raw speed and good potential," Gowler said.

With Magpies Shae Tucker and Michael Buckley opting out of the NOBM team for today Paese and Mitch Drew will become the kingpins for the hosts in the gas department out wide. Paese said the likes of Donaldson, Ricky Hayes and Johnny Lauano have also been performing well at club trainings for the two-time title winners at the NOBM event.

"Everyone is ready to go. We just have to take each game as it comes," Paese added.

NOBM will be one of seven senior men's teams in the tournament which is a qualifying event for the national club sevens at Auckland's Eden club in February. Hawke's Bay champions Hastings Rugby and Sports and this year's runners-up at the annual Hawke's Bay tournament in Waipukurau, Havelock North, should also make the top three.

There will be plenty of interest in the progress of Bridge Pa. These newcomers will field NOBM 15-a-side player and former Olympic Games swimmer Willie Benson, Hastings Boys' High School 1st XV rugby halfback Latrell Ah Kiong, Hawke's Bay Saracens lock-loosie Everard Reid and Bridge Pa league kingpins Colin Hokianga and Jackson Waerea.

Six teams will play in the colts grade. With defending champions Hastings Boys' High School not among the starters hosts Napier Old Boys Marist, Napier Boys' High School and Feilding Agricultural High School should feature at the business end of the day.

Today's senior men's final is scheduled for 3.40pm.