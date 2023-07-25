Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Wyn Drabble: Happy birthday Vegemite

Hawkes Bay Today
By Wyn Drabble
4 mins to read
Wyn Drabble loves a bit of Vegemite on toast.

Wyn Drabble loves a bit of Vegemite on toast.

I would like to wish that Australian icon, Vegemite, a very happy 100th birthday.

You’ve been there all my life and I feel that, for me at least, your importance has actually increased. But more

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today