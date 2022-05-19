Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Hawkes Bay Today

Tenants celebrate Napier council's decision to keep community housing

4 minutes to read
Fiona Clements, left, with her fellow Napier city council-owned community housing tenants celebrating councillors' decision to keep their homes. Photo / Warren Buckland

Fiona Clements, left, with her fellow Napier city council-owned community housing tenants celebrating councillors' decision to keep their homes. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By James Pocock

Community housing tenants and the Napier Housing Coalition are celebrating the decision to keep council-owned housing.

Councillors unanimously voted to keep Napier City Council's 377 units across 12 locations on Wednesday evening this week after

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.