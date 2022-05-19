Voyager 2021 media awards
Updated

'Misses the mark': Budget 2022 winners and losers in Hawke's Bay

4 minutes to read
Finance Minister Grant Robertson released the 2022 Budget on Thursday. Photo / NZME

By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

Finance Minister Grant Robertson released the 2022 Budget on Thursday which included $5.9 billion worth of spending over the next year.

Hawke's Bay Today has dissected the biggest winners and losers from across the region.

