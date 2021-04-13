Taradale cricket administrator Fiona Hewetson wins national volunteer award

Fiona Hewetson with her New Zealand Cricket Volunteer of the Year Award. Photo / Paul Taylor

Fiona Hewetson with her New Zealand Cricket Volunteer of the Year Award. Photo / Paul Taylor

A Hawke's Bay cricket administrator who "every club needs" has received nationwide praise for her work in the sport across the region.

After over 16 years of service at Taradale Cricket Club, Fiona Hewetson has been awarded the New Zealand Cricket Volunteer of the Year Award.

Club chairman Steve Young, who nominated Hewetson for the award, said she has been a pillar for the club since 2005 and goes about her work with "no fuss".

"Without the dedication and committed effort by Fiona over the past 16 years towards our cricket club, we would be nowhere near as successful as we are today," he said.

Hewetson said she had no idea that she'd been nominated.

"I was a little bit blown away," she said.

It was quite some time between Young's nomination and when she found out she'd won the award, however, having been presented with it at the Hawke's Bay Cricket senior prize giving by association president Harry Findlay.

Young said her unselfish and non-attention seeking input allowed the club to survive in times that have been tough for club sport.

He said one of the highlights for the club and Fiona was her successful application to ANZ's 2015 'Make a Dream Come True' campaign - making cricket-based dreams come true.

The event comprised funding to allow the club to construct a large memorabilia and trophy cabinet within the TSA clubrooms at Taradale Park, enabled new carpet to be laid at the shared club and had six Black Caps from the 2015 World Cup Squad visit and play in a match.

It also gave the club the chance to thank the late club stalwart Richard Atkins for his voluntary efforts.

Hewetson also paid tribute to the late Richard Atkins, who died on April 6, 2021, aged 86.

She said she got to know Richard and started volunteering at the club when her son was approached to play club cricket.

"He was such a gentleman, he was ever so giving, and he was selfless and was pretty straight up," she said.