Taking a new look at Hawke's Bay's regional economy

Hawke's Bay Regional Council chairman Rick Barker. Photo / NZME

A new regional development agency is to be established in Hawke's Bay with the support of five councils, and business and Maori leadership interests.

The partnership was announced on Friday, and is expected to run from the start of July with a joint annual investment of $1.7 million, and follows a review of local government investment in business and industry support across Hawke's Bay.

Economic development consultant Gus Charteris's review highlighted a range of inefficiencies with the current system and a clear opportunity to do better to meet the region's needs and potential.

The entity, of which the Hawke's Bay Regional, Napier City and Wairoa, Hastings and Central Hawke's Bay district councils will all be a part, will support growth and productivity across the regional economy.

Regional Council chairman Rick Barker said the region needs to create a strong economic development voice.

"The case for change is compelling," he said. "We need to work in a more unified way with local businesses and with our treaty partners and this is the best structure to achieve a dynamic entity for the progress of Hawke's Bay."

Mayors agreed, with Hastings' Sandra Hazlehurst saying she is delighted with the decision by the five councils.

Craig Little, who in Wairoa heads the smallest of the councils, said his councillors support a regional entity, but he stressed the importance of accountability and benefit back to the Wairoa community.

"Central Government has sent us a clear message that we will be disadvantaged in our dealings with them without a regional entity," he said. "We need to unite around regional objectives and priorities for future funding."

Napier Mayor Kirsten Wise said how regions respond in the aftermath of Covid-19 will have a huge impact on local economies, and Napier Port chief executive Todd Dawson said a more "cohesive approach and clear point of contact on economic development issues and opportunities" had been sought for "some time."

Robin Hape, who chairs informal Maori economic interests group Te Kāhui Ōhanga o Takitimu said any new way forward to support Māori economic development will require a different approach and focus on adding value to Māori aspirations.

"The value of the Hawke's Bay Māori economy is significant at over half a billion dollars and we will be key contributors to the regional economy going forward," he said.