St John seeking volunteers in Dannevirke

Emergency Medical Technician Delwyn Walker at the Dannevirke A&P Show by the First Response vehicle the organisation wants to crew. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Dannevirke St John is looking for volunteers to join the emergency First Response Group or the Health Shuttle service.

Emergency Medical Technician Delwyn Walker was part of the team manning a St John stand at the Dannevirke A&P Show.

"We had lots of interest from visitors over the two days about volunteering with St John, and are looking forward to them signing up with us on the St John online recruitment site," Walker says.

"A lot of people say they would love to become an emergency ambulance volunteer but don't have the time to put into the training. That seems to be the biggest barrier and we'll now be able to offer more flexible, local training when the new group of volunteers starts."

Walker says the initial formal training is spread over a few weekends, because that is when most volunteers have some free time.

"The training consists of an operational course which includes health and safety components specific to St John and general induction, followed by a two-day driving course to learn how to drive safely under lights and sirens.

"Following this the clinical training that teaches our life saving clinical interventions starts. This is more in-depth than a standard first aid course and gives our first responders the skill and confidence needed when attending community medical emergencies."

Walker is the recruitment portfolio holder for the Dannevirke First Response Unit and says more volunteers are urgently needed to provide cover in the community.

"We currently have four volunteers rostered on evening shifts, but we need a bigger team to provide cover all-hours."

This year will see the completion of a four-year project to double-crew all St John transporting ambulances. This has been a critical project to improve safety for ambulance officers and patients, but it has meant a decline in volunteer numbers and more people are needed to volunteer.

It is hoped that training courses will be held in Dannevirke, numbers permitting.

St John also needs volunteers to operate the Health Shuttle which is a free community service that transports people to essential medical and health-related appointments, and then brings them home again.

"The Health Shuttle runs a daily service to Palmerston North and locally. We have four or five dedicated volunteers, but need more," Walker says.

Shuttle volunteers don't necessarily have to drive the shuttle as St John also needs assistants to help people in and out of the shuttle, ensuring they can attend their medical appointments.

Shuttle volunteers are required to undertake a one-day driving course and a two-day first aid course.

The roles are advertised on the St John website www.join.stjohn.org.nz and inquiries regarding the First Response Unit can be made to DannevirkeFRU@stjohn.org.nz.