Dave and Binks McCurdy hosted Emerson's Tiny Pub on their Puketapu farm. Photo / Paul Taylor

The Puketapu community has stopped for a well-deserved cold one amid its flood recovery, as a portable pub arrived in the village.

Popular radio show The Country took Emerson’s Tiny Pub to the flood-hit region on the outskirts of Napier on Thursday, offering a selection of free beers and a hearty barbecue.

Puketapu farmers Binks and Dave McCurdy were nominated for the one-day visit, and the pub was set up on their farm off Glengarry Rd.

Greg Menzies behind the bar at Emerson’s Tiny Pub during a welcome stop in Puketapu. Photo / Paul Taylor

“It has just lifted morale. It has been huge for the community,” Binks said.

“The Emerson pub guys and The Country and Silver Fern Farms have just been incredible - they have just put on the best day.”

Binks said about 150 people had turned up and there was a lot of laughter and also some tears.

Rowena Duncan from The Country radio show and Greg Menzies from Emerson's Tiny Pub. Photo / Paul Taylor

“We have the most amazing community up here, we are very lucky.”

The party was still going mid-afternoon on Thursday after the pub opened about 11am.

Meanwhile, Puketapu’s iconic pub, named The Puketapu, has been out of action since the floods hit but will reopen later this year.