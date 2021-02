Emergency services were called to the crash on Havelock Rd, Akina, about 2.42pm on Monday. Photo / File

A pedestrian has been injured after being hit by a truck in Hastings.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Havelock Rd, in the Hastings suburb of Akina, about 2.42pm on Monday.

Police said officers are responding to a crash between a truck and pedestrian.

Specific injuries are not yet known, but the pedestrian was conscious, according to a police spokeswoman.

"The person is off the road however," she said.

