Pahīatua's Jamie Davidson on winning two medals at the World Summer Games in Berlin.

There would have been cheering in Pahīatua over the last few days as Jamie Davidson sprinted his way to medals in the World Summer Games.

Jamie, 24, was part of the New Zealand delegation competing in the Special Olympics event in Berlin.

It’s considered the largest inclusive sports event in the world, with 7000 athletes with an intellectual disability from 190 nations competing in 26 sports.

Jamie won silver in the 100-metre sprint with a time of 17.88 seconds, not quite fast enough to catch Li Ting Du from Chinese Taipei.

When asked about his race, Jamie says it was “all good.”

Jamie on the podium after winning silver.

Jamie also won bronze as part of the New Zealand 4x100m relay team, which finished third behind China and Switzerland.

He was able to finish the games on a high note after disappointment earlier in the week when he was disqualified in the mini-javelin.

A spokesman from Special Olympics says Jamie’s throw was his personal best, but reached beyond the limits set for his division.

Each athlete in Special Olympics is allocated a division with athletes of similar ability, based on previous results, and there are limits to each section on how far an athlete is able to improve before they are disqualified.

Jamie enjoyed an amazing three weeks in Germany, which included a training camp in Munich and an opening ceremony at the famous Olympiastadion.

Jamie is very proud of his achievements at Berlin.

The proud athlete says his mum Jean was pretty emotional when showed his two medals.

“She cried,” he says.

Jamie’s trip to Berlin was made possible thanks to support from local organisations such as Tararua College PTA, Pahīatua Marae, Pahīatua School, Blue Light, Dove Cottage Property Services and Grainhub Ltd, as well as individuals involved in the fundraising initiatives.

Hiria Tua says the community of Pahīatua is very proud of Jamie and what he’s achieved.

She says Jamie has been supported not only by people known to his family, but also local organisations.

“It’s what makes us the community we are.”

Having grown up in Pahīatua, Jamie has always been an active part of the community.

Through his campaign to raise money for the trip to Berlin, he did Bingo nights, stood outside the local supermarket and helped at the marae.

Jamie helped out at the marae, preparing a hangi.

Hiria says it’s that willingness to get stuck in and do the hard work that has been at the forefront of what people like about Jamie.

“He’s been an integral part of everything that’s happened,” she says.

Going to Berlin, and being part of a team where he might only know a few people, was also a huge accomplishment.

“He’s done himself and his family proud.”

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis says it has been amazing watching Jamie grow in the community and get into his first job.

“To see him achieve at this level is just the icing on the cake.

“The community has been right behind his efforts, and seeing him coming home with medals shows he is achieving at the top of the world.”

Mayor Tracey says the last time she spoke with him, she said he would be famous.

She says she’s thrilled for him and can’t wait to celebrate.