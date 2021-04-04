Pahiatua pop up shop for charity at Bush Community Church

Seen at last year's Pop-up Shop in Pahiatua at the Bush Community Church.

Tararua District Lions is holding a Pop Up Shop at Bush Community Church in Pahiatua's Main St on Thursday, April 15 and Friday, April 16 from 10am to 4pm.

Proceeds are going to the Wellington Children's Hospital rehabilitation playscape area, where children from our area are treated, from 0-18 years of age.

Children can come from Gisborne to New Plymouth down to Wellington and the top part of the South Island, including Tararua District. Free accommodation can be made available for parents at Ronald McDonald House.

Any donations would be gratefully received and can be dropped off at the Bush Community Church on Tuesday, April 13 and Wednesday, April 14 between 10am and 2pm.

Tararua District Lions have many projects over the year, including: diabetes support, book sale in June with proceeds for the community, Food Banks at Christmas for Southern Tararua District, Child Cancer, Camp Quality, Children's Day barbecue and Woodville RSA at Ferry Reserve.