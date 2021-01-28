New outlook for Napier Mylk Food Store

Kristy Isaacson and Bridget Doubty in the relocated Mylk Food Store in Latham Street, Napier.

Mylk Food Store, Napier, has relocated to Latham St, opposite McLean Park and owner Kristy Isaacson promises that this is the last move for the popular shop.

"I have moved three times to find the perfect location. I wanted somewhere with lots of room for parking and a nice space with a bit of character," Kristy said.

"I have found it all here in Latham St. The store, which has lots of history, has been renovated into a beautiful light, open space while still retaining its character. I love it and so does Bridget who is the lovely, kind and caring person that customers deal with."

Kristy has been in business for almost six years, opening the doors to Mylk Cafe in Hastings in 2015.

The business took off quickly and after three years she decided to sell her cafe to focus on her homemade take-home meals.

Kristy says the biggest lesson she has learned after six years in business is to outsource all the jobs that are not her strengths.

"That is anything office-based, so I can concentrate on what I do well to grow the business. I recently employment a food technologist and I wish I had done it years ago, she does everything I hate and it's made my life so easy," Kristy said.

She continues to source the best ingredients possible for her meals with a different menu every week.

"We have just introduced new meals including lamb tagine and tarragon chicken, and our menu is now on a four-week cycle.

"We are also introducing a larger size, which will feed four to five people. That should be up and running by mid February."

Kristy said that for last year's Christmas menu they froze everything and people loved it.

"This made me think that it would be a great idea to have frozen entertaining food on hand so people can get a chicken roulade or pork belly if they hare having guest. There will be a variety of food available in this range by mid-March."

She says the most popular dishes are still macaroni cheese and the slow-cooked meat dishes that people don't have time to make themselves.

• Mylk Food Store - Napier is at 53 Latham St, Napier South

• Mylk Food Store - Hastings is at 1/800 Saint Aubyn St East, Parkvale.