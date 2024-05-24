Voyager 2023 media awards
Napier 11yo singer-songwriter scoops 2024 NZ Children’s Music Award for original song

James Pocock
By
3 mins to read
11-year-old Lydia Clark and 15-year-old brother Finn chats to James Pocock from Hawke's Bay Today.

An 11-year-old singer-songwriter from Napier will debut her original song advocating for kindness and inclusion in two full public orchestral performances after winning a national prize.

Lydia Clark’s performance of her composition Of Love , written with her 15-year-old brother Finn, won the inaugural Kōkako Award for best children’s performance at the 2024 NZ Children’s Music Awards.

