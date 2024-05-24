An 11-year-old singer-songwriter from Napier will debut her original song advocating for kindness and inclusion in two full public orchestral performances after winning a national prize.

Lydia Clark’s performance of her composition Of Love We Are Made, written with her 15-year-old brother Finn, won the inaugural Kōkako Award for best children’s performance at the 2024 NZ Children’s Music Awards.

Judges selected her from a video performance as one of five finalists who travelled to Auckland to perform live before the panel of representatives from Auckland Philharmonia (APO) and NZ Opera (NZO).

As the winner, Lydia got a $500 Rockshop voucher and will join APO later this year in Auckland to perform her song at two public concerts.

Her passion for singing began with Disney films. She started learning ukulele at age 5 and piano when she was 6.

“I’ve been singing a lot since I was really little because I love Moana and Frozen. I used to just put the songs on the stereo and sing along to them,” Lydia said.

“I like some other songs now. I like a few singers, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish and Lorde are my favourites.”

Finn plays ukulele, guitar and piano and the siblings have collaborated a few times in writing music, previously entering original songs into Rockquest and other songwriting contests.

Finn wrote the chord progression for Of Love We Are Made while Lydia did the melody and wrote the lyrics. The two came up with the title between them, from the song’s chorus.

“My song was about being kind to others and not letting them get left out,” Lydia said.

Lydia Clark, 11, won the inaugural Kokako Award at the NZ Children’s Music Awards for her performance of Of Love We Are Made, a song she composed with her 15-year-old brother Finn. Photo / Paul Taylor

Finn said his younger sister was an “awesome” singer who deserved the win.

His musical inspiration was English musician Jacob Collier, who he called a “genius”, but the siblings were also big fans of the musical partnership between Billie Eilish and her older brother Finneas.

Lydia used the $500 Rockshop voucher she won to purchase a parlour guitar.

She didn’t feel nervous about the public concerts right now, but she said that could change as the big days come closer.

Love of music runs deep in the Clark family - parents Rosie and Matt were a ukulele teacher and a Napier Tech Band sax player respectively and all five of their homeschooled children were budding multi-instrumentalists, with the eldest three all having experience performing at venues or busking.

Rosie said Lydia began singing in the Waiapu Cathedral Children’s Choir at age 6, continuing until recently and she credited music director Anthony Tattersall for his teaching.

“The singing training they get for kids who love singing is so good,” Rosie said.

She said Lydia started singing lessons with retired music teacher Elizabeth Curtis QSM about a year and a half ago.

