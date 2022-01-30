Voyager 2021 media awards
Mt Erin Group: Picking season begins early for Hawke's Bay growers with new apple variety

3 minutes to read
Leah and Mark Ericksen inspecting some of the Gem apples on Monday. Photo / Warren Buckland

Hawkes Bay Today
By Gary Hamilton-Irvine

The apple-picking season has come early for a collective of growers in Hawke's Bay who have invested in a variety of early-ripening apples.

Mt Erin Group is made up of seven fruit growers around Hawke's

