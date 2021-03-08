Magpies dedicating jersey to Hawke's Bay charity once more

The Magpies' charity jersey for the Canterbury game last year had a checked 'swanny' look in tribute to the region's rural community. Photo / File

Having raised $16,813 for the East Coast Rural Support Trust with their 2020 charity jersey, the Hawke's Bay Magpies are looking for another cause to get behind with a one-off strip this year.

Hawke's Bay Rugby Football Union Inc is welcoming applications this week for charities looking to have 2021's charity jersey dedicated to them.

Last September the Magpies departed from their traditional black-and-white hoops for a game, instead donning a checked jersey reminiscent of a farmer's "swanny".

Principal sponsor Total Oil purchased the set of 23 playing jerseys for the team, which were then auctioned off on Trade Me after Hawke's Bay famously beat Canterbury in them for their first win over the province in 38 years.

The sponsor is making the same gesture again this year, with all proceeds from the auctions going to the chosen charity along with a portion of the sales from the limited number of replicas produced and sold to the public.

The Union's commercial manager Dan Somerville said there have been heaps of applications already, which is great.

"We want to be able to choose from as many charities as possible," Somerville said, adding that they were ideally looking for a local charity based in Hawke's Bay.

"I think it's really important for Hawke's Bay to support their own, and there's plenty of brilliant charities here," he said.

Union marketing officer Brooke VanderPeet, left, Magpies coach Mark Ozich, Rural Advisory Group chairman Lochie MacGillivray and Total Oil CEO Reuben Thickpenny with last season's jersey. Photo / File

Somerville said the Union would be keen for the Magpies to be immersed in the chosen charity in the week leading up to the fixture as there were last year with Peter Kay and former Mick Duncan coming to speak to the players about the challenges faced by farmers:

"The buy-in through that last year was huge on the field, and gives them a real perspective of what they're playing for."

The commercial manager said having an application process would also be useful for building a database of worthy causes the Union could work with throughout the year as well.

Charities can be nominated through the Union website until applications close on March 15.

- To apply see sporty.co.nz/magpies/CHARITY-APPLICATION