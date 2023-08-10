Sunshine and blue skies greeted customers at the opening of Takapau’s Botanicafe. Photo / Judy Innes

Over the weekend CHB’s latest cafe - Botanicafe - held its grand opening with an event drawing in Takapau locals as well as people from around the wider Central Hawke’s Bay.

Botanicafe is based at the Takapau RSA, offering not just food and coffee, but plants.

“My idea started with an interest in plants, natural medicine (I am a naturopath and medical herbalist), and the love of coffee, hence the name... Botanicafe, and also wanting a place in Takapau where people could meet for a coffee and a chat,” said owner-operator Cassandra Hansen.

Opening day brought out local musicians Kelly Pigott, Mike Spiers, and Andrew Pearce, playing to customers on the deck, and Hansen said she was happy with how the day went - although she was very tired the next day.

“Our opening day on Saturday went very well, after a very cold week people were enjoying getting out in the sunshine,” said Hansen.

“We have a lovely new spacious deck that the Takapau RSA and volunteers built just prior to the opening of Botanicafe, which is now a great asset for the whole community,” she said. “We’re even dog-friendly.”

Musician Mike Spiers playing at the opening of Botanicafe. Photo / Judy Innes

“We operate as a kiosk-style grab-and-go coffee and snacks. and we sell garden plants, locally made garden art and crafts, and Kereru Natural Products,” said Hansen.

Botanicafe is open Wednesday to Saturday 7am-2pm and will be open on Sundays for local events. It is run by Cassandra and her barista Jay, with a friend helping out with the homestyle baking when needed.

“The team’s focus is on serving great coffee and food for all having gluten-free, dairy-free, and vegan options along with an organic milk range and no extra charge for milk alternatives.

“We really wanted to make quality coffee the focus. We use Real Trade Havana coffee beans, it is important to us to make sure that our coffee beans are sourced ethically and sustainably. Havana beans are delicious and very popular so it was an easy choice,” said Hansen.

Hansen Completed the Creating Great Entrepreneurs Business course Facilitated by HB Chamber of Commerce and CHB District Council, enabling her to gain tools to establish a business plan.

“I qualified as a naturopath and a medical herbalist in 2006 with distinction from Lotus Holistic Centre in Hastings,” she said.

During lockdown, Hansen also studied through Otago Polytechnic gaining a New Zealand Certificate in horticulture.

“I’m really passionate about natives and native trees and shrubs and also herbs, so really wanting to educate people about the right plants in the right place but also to be able to use plants in their own homes as medicine,” Hansen said.

Appreciative customers at Takapau’s newest cafe. Photo / Judy Innes

“Just really teaching and educating and eventually I would like to do blogs online as part of my business and help people to use garden plants in their home more whether it’s culinary or whether it’s using rosemary in the bath as a good body soap,” she said.

“At the moment, it’s about pumping out coffees and bagels,” she said.

“Going forward I would like to enhance the space and add interest by increasing the plants and garden art and crafts side of the business then hopefully I can employ another staff member,” she said.