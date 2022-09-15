Local Focus: Gilly Lawrence on Candidate Camera

Lawrence grew up in a film-makers family and had a creative childhood. Now he's running for HDC.

Watch the full Local Focus interview for Gilly Lawrence's views on the region's biggest issues, and our less important quickfire questions.

As a photography and film lighting specialist, Gilly Lawrence binge-watched Stranger Things recently. And now he is enjoying his first local body politics campaign.

"I'm excited about running in the election because it's something new for me. It's very much outside my comfort zone, but it's a good option. I am trying to get more involved in the community."

"I'd love to find out how these issues can be changed. And I'd love to be in a position to make some improvements."

He also talks about opportunities for young people. He uses his own story as an example.

"I grew up in Hastings and went away to find a career, then I moved back because living in Hawke's Bay is just beautiful.

"We should give youth a reason to stay in Hawke's Bay by giving them the opportunities to grow and improve their lives here, also make safe and affordable housing for young families."