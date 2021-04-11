Huia theft accused back in court

The one remaining huia at Dannevirke's Gallery of History after the female was taken in July 2020.

Two men charged with the theft of a huia bird were further remanded when they appeared in Dannevirke District Court on Friday.

Dean Bradley Mudgway and Jayden Lucas Mathew Paewai were jointly charged with the theft from the Dannevirke Gallery of History in July last year.

Paewai was also charged with wilful damage. He has pleaded not guilty.

On Friday he was remanded for a case review hearing on April 30 as his counsel Lisa Grant had received CCTV footage from the Gallery of History and had not yet been able to watch the footage, but would do so before the next court hearing.

Mudgway faced 11 charges including burglary, theft, shoplifting, possessing utensils for using methamphetamine, possessing cannabis, possessing methamphetamine, offensive behaviour and possessing an offensive weapon.

On Friday the prosecution amended two burglary charges to theft and one theft charge to receiving.

Mudgway pleaded guilty to all the charges.

Counsel Clifford Church asked for an updated pre-sentence report, a cultural report and a restorative justice conference.

He said his understanding was that the huia had been returned but prosecutor Chris Whitmore said this was not the case.

Judge Lance Rowe supported restorative justice.

"There are a few people you will need to talk to, especially the Gallery of History people.

"If the huia hasn't been returned then you need to get it back," Judge Rowe said.

Mudgway was remanded in custody to reappear on June 4.