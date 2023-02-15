An urgent plea went out on social media to help the stricken animal. Photo / NZ Equestrian Scene



As the daylight broke and the real damage of Cyclone Gabrielle started to become clear, the fear for missing and displaced pets, animals and livestock began to rise.

A great many animals have been swept up in the wild weather of Cyclone Gabriell and are now stranded, missing or dead.

In the more severely hit areas of Hawke’s Bay, lots of people are missing their animals and the equestrian community has been using Facebook pages like the NZ Equestrian Scene to help locate their missing horses.

With people still trapped in their properties and unable to sech for their own horses, the community has come together to make sure everyone is helping where they can and keeping an eye out for wandering horses.

While sadly the horse that many saw had found refuge on a shed roof was found dead after the roof collapsed, there have been other success stories of people reunited with their four-hoofed friends.

Jenna Marsh, who had been missing her horse Polly for more than 24 hours was finally reunited with Polly on Wednesday afternoon.

After fearing the worst, Marsh was in tears when she finally laid eyes on her horse. Polly has a few small cuts but appears to be in good health.

Marsh is still missing her chestnut-coloured horse named Dudley.

Many more are still missing their horses or are unable to get to them, The New Zealand Equestrian Scene has been trying to coordinate an equine base or depot.

Elizabeth Charleston from NZ Equestrian Scene said the group was told MPI is coordinating animal welfare response efforts in flood-impacted areas in Hawke’s Bay.

MPI has been made aware of horses and other animals in Hawke’s Bay that is missing or needing assistance.

Please contact MPI’s on-call animal welfare emergency management team directly at awem@mpi.govt.nz or 048940132 if you need assistance with animal rescue or evacuation.

MPI has received offers of temporary accommodation and is asking that people email awem@mpi.govt.nz or call 048940132 if their animals need to be accommodated.

If you have a horse that has gone missing please post it on one of the equine Facebook pages.

The NZ Farming Facebook page has also been helping with missing horses and stranded Livestock.

Hawke’s Bay farmers have been hit hard, however due to communication systems being down NZ farming has been unable to assess the full damage to farms and livestock.

Although damage has not been fully assessed there is no dought that it will be extensive.

NZ Farming spokesperson Duncan Humm said, “we’ve received a steady stream of offers of help in response to the significant impacts of cyclone Gabrielle throughout numerous regions of the north island.”

NZ Farming has begun compiling a database of offers to help with accommodation, stock feed and grazing and is working in coordination with the Hawke’s Bay Rural Support Trust.

Humm said NZ Farming has also received information that 100 or more people are completely isolated after all of the bridges collapsed which connect Patoka, Rissington and Puketitiri.

The only communication they have is a patch and requires a 5km motorbike ride to cell coverage.

NZ Farming is expecting word from those stranded at around 4pm for what supplies they need and hopes to get a plan in action tonight.

To those who wish to offer support to those affected, NZ farming said to message the group directly on their Facebook Page https://www.facebook.com/NZFarming, including your location and best contact number and or email address.

While there is a strong worry for farm animals, in-town pets are also missing and unaccounted for.

SPCA CEO Gabby Clezy said, “SPCA teams are doing everything in their power to support animals affected by this devastating natural disaster, along with animals already in our care.”

However many of our SPCA staff are being impacted themselves and many are without phone contact in several areas, they are working to assess the situation and provide help where possible.

“Seeing images and footage of animals in distress and escaping flood waters, is absolutely heartbreaking and we are so grateful to members of the public who were able to step in and take animals to safety where possible and knowing people and animals have lost their lives during this is so very tragic,” Clezy said.

As part of it’s response to the cyclone, the SPCA has dispatched staff to assess the impacted areas and has sent support from Wellington to Hawke’s Bay.

SPCA is working closely with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI), which is leading the emergency response for displaced animals, as well as other animal welfare rescue groups, to ensure that animals receive the best possible care and support.

The SPCA Ceo said, “We understand that many people are deeply concerned about their pets and other animals affected by the cyclone, and we are doing everything we can to provide assistance and support.

While this situation is still unfolding, we will no doubt have a greater understanding of its impact on animals in the days to come.”

SPCA State of emergency tips:

Check for injuries: Check your pets for any injuries and seek veterinary care if necessary.

Keep your pets on a leash: If you need to take your pets outside, make sure they are on a leash to prevent them from running away or getting lost.

If you evacuated and your animal is still left in your house, please contact MPI on 0800 00 83 33

If you have lost your pet – or found someone else’s pet – please post this to lostpet.co.nz

Be cautious of unfamiliar surroundings: The storm may have caused changes to the environment, so be cautious of unfamiliar surroundings and make sure your pets are supervised at all times and do not let them run into flood waters.

