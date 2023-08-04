Voyager 2023 media awards

Historic HB: When Hastings got NZ’s first Woolworths supermarket

Hawkes Bay Today
By Michael Fowler
5 mins to read
Woolworths variety store at 114-116 Heretaunga St, Hastings, when it opened in December 1933. The original façade can still be seen today (minus the Woolworths plaster etching, long disappeared). Credit / Hawke’s Bay Knowledge Bank Lovell-Smith 878_Woolworths_0383

OPINION:

Woolworths will be well known to many New Zealanders as a former supermarket and variety (general merchandise) retail chain.

The first New Zealand Woolworths store was in Cuba St, Wellington, in 1929 – initially

