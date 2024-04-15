Police work to get to the bottom of tragic Sydney mall stabbings, why a mega tunnel could be built in Wellington and Iran-Israel relations go from bad to worse in the lates.

The Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union is yet to announce a venue for the first defence of the new Ranfurly Shield era, with the possibility it could be the union’s first away shield defence in almost a century.

The venue for the match has been in question since it became clear that turf replacement on the Magpies’ home ground, McLean Park in Napier, means Hawke’s Bay’s premier sports venue won’t be available until mid to late July.

In late February the union announced the match against neighbouring union King Country will be played on June 26 at a venue to be announced. If successfully defended, the trophy would be on the line again against Heartland Rugby champions South Canterbury at McLean Park on July 27.

Turf replacement on McLean Park means Hawke’s Bay’s premier sports venue won’t be available until mid to late July. Photo / NZME

Options for the King Country game include an alternative venue in Hawke’s Bay or playing the match at Taupō’s Owen Delany Park, which is named in honour of a Hawke’s Bay Rugby Union life member and former president from the days before Taupō transferred its rugby allegiances from Hawke’s Bay to King Country in 1987.

Hawke’s Bay, the third most successful union in 120 years of Ranfurly Shield rugby, with two of the longest reigns as holders (1922-1927 and 1966-1969) claimed the shield last September for the third time in a decade with a revenge 20-18 capital-city win over Wellington, which had won the trophy with a 19-12 win over Hawke’s Bay at McLean Park 12 months earlier.

Defences are played mainly at the holder’s home grounds and, while Hawke’s Bay hosted two challenges against holder Auckland at McLean Park in 1988 and 1992, the last time the Magpies defended the shield away from home was a 17-15 win over Canterbury in Christchurch in 1926.

Broken Ranfurly Shield

Meanwhile, no announcements have yet been made on when the broken Ranfurly Shield will arrive back in Hawke’s Bay.

It was returned to Wellington just days after last year’s triumph in two pieces after being broken during Magpies revelry in Napier in the hours following the victory.

It is understood the trophy is still in the hands of the New Zealand Rugby Union.

McLean Park closure

McLean Park was closed immediately after the April 6 Tom Jones concert for refurbishment, which includes removal of the clay cricket block (stretching two pitches on either side of it), and a maintenance-based stripping of the hybrid surface which was completed along with major drainage work in 2018.

The work is expected to take four weeks, with about 12 weeks required for “regrow”.

If the Magpies successfully defend the shield against both King Country and South Canterbury, they will then face up to five defences at McLean Park during the 2024 National Provincial Championship (NPC).

Napier City Council events manager Kevin Murphy has said plans for the ground’s refurbishment were made before the Magpies regained the shield, thus before it was known the ground might be needed before the NPC.

Doug Laing is a senior reporter based in Napier with Hawke’s Bay Today and has 50 years of journalism experience in news gathering, including breaking news, sports, local events, issues, and personalities.