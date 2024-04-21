The car was pulled out of trees in the middle of the Hawke's Bay Expressway roundabout on Friday. Photo / Paul Taylor

A woman who was taken to hospital in a serious condition after a car crash in Hastings on Friday morning is now stable.

A car crashed into the roundabout on Hawke’s Bay Expressway, Omahu Rd, about 9.10am on Friday and landed in the trees in the centre.

The spokeswoman said the woman in her 50s was stable at Hawke’s Bay Hospital as of Monday morning.

Waipukurau assault victim stable

A man critically injured after he was assaulted by youths in Waipukurau is now in a stable condition.

Police responded to reports of an altercation between a man and a group of youths in the middle of the intersection of Russell St and Herbert St about 11.35pm Wednesday night.

A Te Whatu Ora Hawke’s Bay spokeswoman said the man in his 20s was in a stable condition at Hawke’s Bay Hospital as of Monday morning.

Container scam

Eastern District Police are warning people to be aware of scammers offering shipping containers for sale on Facebook Marketplace and some local community pages on social media.

Scammers are said to be offering delivery at an additional cost and will even offer cheaper delivery if people “buy now,” but in the end, they will not provide the service and will likely block the victim or deactivate their Facebook account.

Police recommend steps people can take when buying items on social media.

They include:

Insisting on meeting a seller in person to inspect the goods,

Not depositing money into another person’s account before an item has been received, and,

Checking to see if the seller’s profile is legitimate.

People who fall victim to this scam are advised to report it to the police so offenders are held to account for their actions.

Reports can be made via 105 – either by phone or online at 105.police.govt.nz. Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.