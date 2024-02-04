Hawke’s Bay in brief: Critically injured motorbike rider dies in hospital

The Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand (FCanz) will be giving away 100 farm-gate and gudgeon sets and 10,000 insulators to 20 farmers on the east coast and in Hawke’s Bay.

A man who was critically injured in a crash in Hastings on January 28 has died in hospital. The crash, at the intersection of Colin White Road and State Highway 2, involved a motorbike and was reported to police at 9.27am. The motorbike rider passed away in hospital on February 2. Our thoughts are with his loved ones. Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

Giveaways at farming expo

Fencing Contractors Association of New Zealand (FCanz) will be giving away 100 farm-gate and gudgeon sets and 10,000 insulators to 20 farmers on the east coast and in Hawke’s Bay who are still dealing with the after-effects of Cyclone Gabrielle. The Great Gate Giveaway is the culmination of fundraising efforts in the 12 months since the cyclone and has been made possible thanks to the support of Association Partners Gallagher, Beattie Insulators and Summit Steel & Wire. The equipment will be distributed at the East Coast Farming Expo, which is to be held in Wairoa on February 21 and 22.