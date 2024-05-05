MAC wing Elia Bari slips past Morgan Nicholson from Aotea to score a try in Flaxmere on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

MAC wing Elia Bari slips past Morgan Nicholson from Aotea to score a try in Flaxmere on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

A stumble from Havelock North in a titanic clash with Napier Tech means the Nash Cup is now Taradale’s to lose.

Unbeaten Taradale have the maximum 35 points from seven outings after a 76-3 demolition of Central Hawke’s Bay on Saturday.

They now need just one win from their final two games to seal the cup and will play bottom-placed Clive, who shipped 70 points against Pirate on Saturday, in the final round on May 18.

A stunning Saturday allowed running rugby for most sides, with 321 points scored across the five Premier club rugby games.

Sixty-nine of those were scored at Flaxmere Park as MAC had a day out against Aotea. A brace from Donovan Godinet and tries to Benidito Vakaruru, Penisini Taufa, Damarus Hokianga, Elia Bari, Fraser Taurima-Heperi, Sawelio Macenalagi and Meni Manase set them up for a 57-12 win.

Aotea spokesman Bryan Te Huki described MAC as a “top team” when allowed to run the ball, but said his team had been a bit gun-shy from a belting the previous week.

For Aotea, Te Rangi Williams played well and experienced players Gene Ropoama, Vito Peato and Hoera Stephenson led the team well, Te Huki said.

“Young players Dreiz Huata and Richie Stephenson are getting better with every game they play.”

Napier Tech coach Craig Wyllie was able to call on some big names for the crucial clash with Havelock North, welcoming back former Magpies hero Richard Buckman, Trent Boswell-Wakefield, Isaiah Matana and a spirited Tere Joel, who was returning from long-term injury.

The influx helped Tech record a 19-5 win over a desperate Havelock North.

Benidito Vakaruru runs in for another try at Flaxmere Park, passing Aotea player Brendon Neho and MAC teammate Api Tawalo. Photo / Connull Lang

Wyllie said the winning of the game started up front with Tim Farrell, Manaaki Aranui and Nik Patumaka running in some big carries, with Sam Wilkins’ skills and defence at the back and Buckman and Benny Te Hau beside him sealing the shut-out.

“At 12-0 to Tech after the first 40 the game could have gone either way. Both teams defended like soldiers for the 80 minutes and it was only the dancing feet of Tamati Samuels late in the game that secured the four points for Tech.”

Wyllie said try-scoring locks Donovan Mataira and Elijah Matana also played massive roles.

Havelock North coach Adam Blake said it was an “awesome game of club rugby”.

“Kaihua Pasikala had outstanding impact off the bench, Adam Bradey defended extremely well and Oscar Ritchie worked tirelessly around the paddock and also at set piece.”

Tech started the game strong and had the majority of possession in the first half. Havelock defended well but the amount of tackles they made took its toll, with Tech scoring two first-half tries. Havelock scored with a rolling maul early in the second half but couldn’t get through again, despite winning the territory battle.

Meni Manase was happy to be running in a try for MAC at Flaxmere Park on Saturday. Photo / Connull Lang

“It was tough, physical and plenty of heart from both sides,” Blake said.

“Proud of the boys for how they defended in that first half. We could have easily been down 20-plus at the break.

“Tech are a great team and showed why they are the defending champs - a few missed opportunities from us and that was the difference.”

The match was whistled by Dan Waenga, who refereed the Super Rugby Pacific match in Wellington on Friday night then managed to make it back for club rugby on Saturday.

Premier results:

TRSC: 76 Tries: Billy Ropiha, Thomas Eden, Flynn Allen (2), Joshua Eden-Whaitiri (2), Trinity Spooner-Neera, Hunter Morrison, Izaiah Tuliau, Nick Biss, Andrew Gardner, Hadlee Hay-Horton. Conversions: Izaiah Tuliau (8) CHB: 3 Penalty: Jordan Soli

NOBM: 42 Tries: Kere Penitito, Jonty Stewart, Michael Beech, Josh Gimblett, Josh McIntyre, Pouvi Fatialofa. Conversions: Ellery Wilson (3). Penalties: Ellery Wilson (2) HRS: 22 Tries: Faleapuna Matamata, Daniel Toala, Kyan Lowe Conversions: Oscar Sowman (2). Penalty: Oscar Sowman

Pirate: 70 Tries: Luke Russell (2), Rocky Hoffman, Vilikesa Waqanituva (3), Andrew Tauatevalu (2), Jarryd Broughton, Kane Nepe-Apatu. Penalties: Sheridan Rangihuna (8), Zion Clarke (2) Clive: 15 Tries: Mikaele Vakaruru, Kai Hamashima (2)

M.A.C: 57 Tries: Benidito Vakaruru, Donovan Godinet (2), Penisini Taufa, Damarus Hokianga, Elia Bari, Fraser Taurima-Heperi, Sawelio Macenalagi, Meni Manase. Conversions: Benidito Vakaruru (6) Aotea: 12 Tries: Te Rangi Williams, Samuel Jones. Conversion: Hoera Stephenson

NTOB: 19 Tries: Elijah Martin, Donovan Mataira, Tamati Samuels. Conversions: Sam Kanthavong, Liam Udy-Johns Havelock North: 5 Try: Oscar Ritchie