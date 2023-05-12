Voyager 2022 media awards
Hastings-trained winner Written Up on new Awapuni synthetic track

Hawkes Bay Today
By John Jenkins
8 mins to read
Apprentice jockey Jim Chung urges Written Up across the line to take out a 1000m maiden race on the new Awapuni synthetic track last Sunday. Photo / Supplied

Written Up became the first Hastings-trained winner on the new Awapuni synthetic track when he scored a game-maiden victory there last Sunday.

The newly constructed track is now one of three synthetic surfaces in the

