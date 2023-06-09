Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today

Hastings stables roll out the winners on home track

Hawkes Bay Today
By John Jenkins
9 mins to read
Promising Hastings-trained three-year-old Mr Bully Tee has his ears pricked as he coasts to the line for a dominant 1¼-length maiden win over 1400m at Hastings on May 30. Photo / Supplied

Promising Hastings-trained three-year-old Mr Bully Tee has his ears pricked as he coasts to the line for a dominant 1¼-length maiden win over 1400m at Hastings on May 30. Photo / Supplied

Hastings-trained horses were in outstanding form over the two race days held on their local track in the past fortnight, winning seven of the 17 races run.

The postponed Fruitfed Supplies race day was staged

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Hawkes Bay Today