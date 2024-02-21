Hundreds turned out to march up Queen Street in memory of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane.

The murder of British tourist Grace Millane on her New Zealand OE shone a spotlight on the devastation caused by abusive relationships, and one Hawke’s Bay woman is making sure Millane’s memory lives on by helping those suffering violence in the region.

Thanks to the work of Napier local campaign coordinator Marian Keighley and some supportive businesses, the annual Love Grace campaign is continuing its legacy in Hawke’s Bay. They have taken over the campaign from BNZ, which ran it for four years.

People who want to help the cause can offer up a handbag (or something to fill it with). That bag will eventually be given to the local Women’s Refuge branch here in Hawke’s Bay, which will distribute it to someone in need.

“Generally, when women leave a domestic violence situation, they leave in a hurry. They might grab their kids and run out and not bring anything for themselves,” Keighley said.

“The idea was to give them a nice handbag with stuff like shampoo and conditioner and things like that they can use, as well as a few luxury items. It’s up to Women’s Refuge to distribute them to clients as they see fit.”

Marian Keighley with a selection of handbags and items set to be donated to Women's Refuge as part of the Love Grace campaign in Hawke's Bay. Photo / Paul Taylor

Kylie-Ann Kearney, this year’s NZ organiser, first ran an appeal in 2020 when she saw a Facebook post from the UK Love Grace Handbag Appeal and wanted to do something similar in New Zealand.

It was well-known that Millane loved handbags.

After getting the go-ahead from Millane’s cousin Hannah, who runs the Love Grace charitable appeal in the UK, Kearney reached out to her network of friends to ask for help.

“BNZ has spent the last four years successfully running the annual appeal and collected several thousand bags, filled with essentials to donate to women who have been affected by domestic abuse,” she said.

“We cannot thank them enough for their support. This year, however, the Love Grace Handbag appeal will be run by the women of New Zealand.”

This year Kearney wanted to go bigger and decided to reach out to the community of loyal followers on the Love Grace NZ Facebook page that was created back in 2020.

One of the 38 women who took up the call to action was Keighley, who had been following the story since 2020.

“What is truly amazing about this is that none of these women know each other,” Kearney said.

“They are doing it out of the goodness of their hearts, their desire to create change, to help as many women as possible currently escaping domestic violence, and to commemorate the life of Grace Millane.”

The late Grace Millane loved handbags. Photo / Chris Steel

The need for projects like this is clear. According to the NZ Family Violence Clearinghouse, 1 in 3 (35 per cent) New Zealand women have experienced physical and/or sexual intimate partner violence (IPV) in their lifetime.

Keighley said it was seeing the need and the impact Millane’s story had that prompted her to get involved.

“I’ve been following her story ever since she disappeared and then followed the Love Grace project in the UK.”

So far, she’s already secured 20 brand-new bags from a woman who closed her online business, complete with scarves, coin purses and earrings.

“I’ve had a few businesses put their hand up. I also have a daughter working at Arthur Miller School in Taradale, and they agreed to help out as a drop-off point.

“I’ve reached out to people to get the word out mainly through social media. It’s really just getting the word out.”

The appeal, which runs between Valentine’s Day and International Women’s Day (February 14 to March 8), has 36 locations New Zealand-wide that will accept donations.

Love Grace local drop-off points

Arthur Miller School - 210 Guppy Rd, Taradale

Citizens Advice Bureau - 18 Bower St (ground floor), Napier

OOMA - 40 Tennyson St, Napier

Pearl of Ahuriri - 6a Ossian St, Ahuriri

Tamatea High School - 61 Freyberg Ave, Tamatea

The Pottery Experience - 18 Hastings St, Napier

Mitchell Hageman joined Hawke’s Bay Today in January 2023. From his Napier base, he writes regularly on social issues, arts and culture, and the community. He has a particular love for stories about ordinary people doing extraordinary things.