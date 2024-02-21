Logan Massie with the World Cup Qualifier’s blanket and ribbon. Photo / Dave Murdoch

Tararua will have solid representation at next month’s prestigious Landrover Horse of the Year Show at Hawke’s Bay’s Tōmoana Showgrounds in Hastings.

The Horse of the Year Show is New Zealand’s premier equestrian event, attracting up to 1400 riders from around New Zealand and Australia. It is the biggest event of its kind in the southern hemisphere and includes not only showjumping but dressage, eventing, in-hand events, mounted games, and breed classes.

The five-day show also features numerous equestrian-themed trade stands and food outlets.

The Olympic Cup is the highlight of the showjumping competition, where Dannevirke rider Logan Massie has two horses and Tararua’s Robert Steele and Kathryn Loiselle will compete one horse each.

Unusually, Olympic Cup stalwart and winner of five Horse of the Year titles, Dannevirke’s Maurice Beatson won’t be at this year’s Horse of the Year Show.

Beatson is in Florida at the FEI Jumping Nations Cup hoping to qualify for the New Zealand team at the Paris Olympic Games. Beatson, 71, has previously represented New Zealand at the Seoul Olympic Games in 1988.

Kimberly Carrington, winner of the Young Rider competition on Double J Typhoon.

Tararua riders Samantha and Kimberly Carrington will be competing in the Young Rider class and the Lady Rider of the Year class.

Young local riders Regan Calder and Rebecca Anderson are competing in pony classes while Claire McKenna, Sophie Beech and Ruby McKenzie are also entered.

Tararua’s Castles family has three riders who have made the Hawke’s Bay Pony Club team.

The Landrover Horse of the Year Show is on at the Tōmoana Showgrounds in Hastings, from March 5 to 10. For information and ticketing go online at hoy.kiwi.