Kath Mulinder, local coordinator of the NZ Remembrance Army organised the gathering for the unveiling at the gravesite of George Smith, in Mangatera Cemetery. George served in World War I.

When volunteers in the New Zealand Remembrance Army were restoring a grave at Mangatera Cemetery of a World War I veteran, they came across the grave of another soldier.

Whether it was by coincidence or design, the two men, not known to be related, shared the same surname and were buried next to each other.

George Smith, of the Wellington Mounted Rifle Regiment, served for four years and 16 days in World War I.

His grave had never had a headstone, being marked only by a wooden cross, and was situated next to William Smith’s grave.

But that changed last month when the local co-ordinator for the NZ Remembrance Army, Kath Mulinder, unveiled a new headstone.

She organised a gathering at the gravesite as a mark of respect and to dedicate and acknowledge the headstone.

“We are here to honour him as a returned World War I veteran who gave service to his country, returning after the war to live ... in our community to be buried here without due respect.”

Mulinder said the restoration of Bombardier William Alfred Smith’s grave was done with the permission of one of his descendants and it was during that work that George Smith’s grave and service were uncovered.

“Two young men have given their time and equipment to achieve the result you see here.

“May this headstone be a reminder of what is most enduring - the immortality of soul.”

Hiraina Tamihana spoke at the dedication, thanking those present for honouring George and ensuring he has a headstone “where his whānau can come and remember his service”.

“If not his whānau, then our children. This is a service from our kids to all those soldiers who lie in cemeteries that we remember their service and their time that they gave for us.”

She sang a waiata which she said was about the soldiers.

“When their mothers were saying goodbye, they were standing at the port saying: ‘We will be here when you return’. We are here for him now.”

Simon Strombom, a former NZ Army Major and founder of the NZ Remembrance Army.

Tararua District Mayor Tracey Collis welcomed those present which included a member of the First Battalion and retired major Simon Strombom, founder of the NZ Remembrance Army.

She said a “heartfelt thank you” to the NZ Remembrance Army for the work in honouring soldiers.

“Ensuring we do not forget the great debt we owe to those that fought and those that fell.

“Proudly the Tararua District does not forget.”

George Smith enlisted on August 23, 1915. He was 30 at the time.

He moved into the 7th Wellington Mounted Rifle unit and in his four years of service, 77 days were spent in New Zealand, with the rest spent overseas - in Egypt in 1915 and with the Egypt Expeditionary Force.

He received the British War Medal and the 1915 Africa Star and was discharged from service on September 19, 1919.

He died in Dannevirke on December 10, 1958 and was buried at Mangatera Cemetery.

A cannon was set off in salute.

Strombom recited the Ode of Remembrance before setting off a cannon in salute.



